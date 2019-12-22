LANDGRAF: Merry Christmas in West Texas

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas out in West Texas! My decorations are up just like I’m sure many of yours are, and my family is enjoying participating in many of the holiday activities taking place around town to celebrate this most wonderful time of year.

Here at the Texas Capitol the start of holiday season is marked by the placement of a 25-foot tall, Texas grown Christmas tree in the chamber of the Texas House of Representatives. This tree is a time honored tradition for the Texas House, and every year it’s hung with ornaments from every district to represent all the areas of this great state.

This year to represent House District 81, Robert Peña of Monahans created a marvelous piece of art that really captures the spirit of West Texas. The ornament showcases images of pump jacks, windmills, and methods of transportation that all are important to life out here in the Permian Basin, set against the beauty of those West Texas sunsets. Monahans is proudly written across the top and one side the ornament is adorned with a large cross to pay tribute to the reason for the season, the celebration of the birth of Christ. This ornament could not have been a better representation of the people of West Texas, and I am proud to have it hanging on the Texas Capitol Christmas tree this year.

While most folks out here are also getting ready for the holidays and spending time with friends and family, I want to take a moment to thank those brave, selfless Americans who won’t be spending their Christmas holiday with loved ones this year. The sacrifices of those serving in the United States Armed Forces, and the sacrifices of their families, do not go unnoticed, and they will be in my thoughts and prayers this holiday season.

From my wife Shelby, my daughter Hollis Rose, and myself, I would like to wish each and every one of you a safe and merry Christmas, and I hope that your holiday season is filled with good food, good company, and lots of cheer. May you have a happy New Year full of new blessings, and from the bottom of my heart I would like to say how grateful I have been to serve you in the Texas House.

God Bless Texas!