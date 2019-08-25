  • August 25, 2019

THE IDLE AMERICAN: A dream comes of age - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

THE IDLE AMERICAN: A dream comes of age

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:00 am

THE IDLE AMERICAN: A dream comes of age By Don Newbury Odessa American

Just two decades ago, visionary Galveston leaders risked public monies, made promises they hoped they could keep, and readily shared their vision with cruise lines. They fully believed that cruising was ready to “take off.”

Galvestonians—proud of their historic island city—were “in” for the long haul, and Carnival officials wanted to be. They assigned a vessel to Galveston for one season.

Well, the vision morphed into reality, and the rest is history. Texas’ only cruise port has proved to be resoundingly successful. Carnival’s Dream, Freedom and Vista now are assigned there on a year-round basis. Royal Caribbean has two vessels, and Disney offers cruises seasonally. Cruising from Texas has taken off.

 

The most wild-eyed optimists—even those deemed incurable—could not have predicted the staggering cruise numbers in store for Galveston. The port reached a record $43.5 million in operating revenue last year, and a net operating income of $8 million, up from $4.5 million in 2017. Percentage increases frm “year one” have occurred annually, often in double digits.

Since the initial cruise in September, 2000, more than 10 million guests have been served. Nearly two million folks boarded in 2018, and 2019 numbers are expected to reach new highs.

No wonder Galveston is now the nation’s fourth-busiest cruise port, with an additional terminal on the drawing boards.

 

My wife and I cruise at least annually, typically from Galveston. While we enjoy several Caribbean ports, for us, the “ship is the thing.”

And, the people we meet!

The caring staff—seemingly every single one of them—considers no request to be trivial. On a recent Carnival Freedom cruise, guests enjoyed not only the anticipated pampering, but also a charming cruise director from across the pond. Emma was breathlessly enthusiastic—even when not on stage. And she melted hearts by calling the lot of us “lovelies.”

 

We enjoy “any time dining.” This assures our meeting new friends, many of whom “ooze” uniqueness.

On this cruise, we met a bi-vocational minister who is retired after an Air Force career, and a geologist with a compelling argument that our world running out of places to “store stuff.”

Specifically, he cited oil field “fracking.” The process extracts far more oil, but the process requires great quantities of water. “Earthquakes occurring in formerly unlikely places seem to be tied to ‘fracking’ nearby,” he mused.

 

The parson—whose military career included the Viet Nam War years—performed all manner of dental procedures despite, uh, limited training in dentistry. He said there was a critical shortage of dentists, so he was requested to take a one-year “crash course.”

For several years, he filled teeth, pulled ‘em and did pretty much whatever else was required to alleviate dental problems of Air Force personnel.

Toward the end of his career, they gave him a certificate. It provided written assurance of his competence as, uh, a dental assistant.

 

There were conversations about Carnival’s commitment to participation in humanitarian projects.

Like restaurants known for “selling steaks for the sizzle” and hog farmers capitalizing on “everything but the squeal,” Carnival keeps coming up with ways to help with humanitarian causes, often through recycling.

Currently, the company is partnering with “Clean the World.” Carnival is expanding its existing recycling program to benefit folks in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. Through recycling soap, basic hygienic services will be augmented.

 

It is shocking to learn that two million children under age five die annually from hygiene-related diseases.

“Clean the World” has contributed to a 60% reduction in the death rate of children in some 127 countries worldwide.

Carnival’s recycling program will utilize nearly 40 tons of discarded soap left in state rooms of 26 vessels each year. It will yield 400,000 new, clean bars of soap for people in need. Carnival President Christine Duffy and her associates see the “big picture.”

Dr. Newbury is a former educator who “commits speeches” round about. Comments or inquiries to: newbury@speakerdoc.com. Ph.: 817-447-3872. Web: www.speakerdoc.com. Twitter: @donnewbury. Facebook: don newbury.  

Posted in on Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
72°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: SSW at 10mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 76°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 109°/Low 76°
Sunshine. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]