GUEST VIEW: Protect Constitutional rights during pandemic

During the Civil War, the federal government set up military commissions in the North to try citizens suspected of disloyalty to the Union. Those tribunals deprived Americans of some of the basic protections of the Bill of Rights, such as trial by jury.

In a landmark 1866 decision, the Supreme Court held that the government had no power to do away with citizens’ constitutional rights, despite the national emergency. America’s Founders, the Court explained, insisted on a Bill of Rights precisely because they “foresaw that troublous time would arise” when “the principles of constitutional liberty would be in peril unless established by irrepealable law.” The Court described as “pernicious” the notion that the Bill of Rights could “be suspended during any of the great exigencies of government”—which would lead “directly to anarchy or despotism.”

Our country now faces an exigency unlike any in recent memory. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 70,000 Americans. Many others have been hospitalized. The virus continues to spread throughout our communities.

State and local leaders have responded by imposing unprecedented restrictions on personal and economic freedom. Many of those restrictions are reasonable measures to protect public health.

But there are limits. Americans still have the rights to worship, to protest, and to keep and bear arms. They have the right to due process before their property or liberty can be taken from them. They have the right to be treated equally regardless of their race. And they have the right not to be arrested absent probable cause to believe that they have committed a real crime. As Attorney General William Barr recently put it, “the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.”

Those obligations bind not only the governors and mayors who have issued emergency orders, but also the law-enforcement officers who must enforce them.

Our officers are heroes. They are out there on the frontlines every day, risking their own well being to keep us safe. And they are entitled to ample discretion on how best to enforce the law, especially when seeking to protect life or health.

But in their zeal to keep the public safe from criminal threats and from the spread of the virus, officers may not transgress the constitutional limits that have kept this country free for two centuries. No matter the challenges we confront, America must maintain its bedrock commitment to ordered liberty.

Even during an emergency, no one should be arrested for expressing an unpopular opinion (or an opinion that is not popular with the right people). No one should be harassed for exercising Second Amendment rights. No one should be unreasonably prevented from engaging in religious worship according to the dictates of his conscience. And no one should be prosecuted other than for conduct clearly proscribed by valid laws.

That much, I would hope, is common ground.

But to my mind, the oath to the Constitution, an oath taken by all public officials, entails a further, subtler obligation. Officials must abide by the strict letter of the Constitution, yes. But they must also exercise measured judgment in enforcing criminal laws — a degree of discernment that accords with the democratic spirit of the Constitution and the character of a free people.

While the Constitution sets out plenty of clear boundaries that the government may not cross, there are also many gray areas. Whether a police chief may shut down a protest for public-safety reasons, for example, often turns on difficult, context-dependent judgment calls. Whether there is “probable cause” that a person has committed a crime is sometimes debatable. And the courts are still demarcating the full scope of Second Amendment rights after 2008’s landmark Heller decision.

Similarly, the many other laws that govern us — federal and state statutes, municipal codes, the seemingly infinite number of regulations — are often mind-bogglingly complex, confounding even seasoned attorneys. And each of the newly issued emergency orders contains areas of ambiguity that have not yet been clarified.

What that means is that the average citizen may reasonably believe that her conduct is constitutionally protected, or is at least legally permissible, when a technical legal analysis might show otherwise. But the Constitution exists to protect all citizens, not just lawyers. It is meant to be a practical safeguard for Americans in their daily lives, not a secret code understood only by law professors and Supreme Court Justices.

So my message to our fearless officers in the field is this: Now more than ever, when exercising your enforcement discretion in our communities, err on the side of liberty.

Our citizens are restless. They understand why leaders have issued the public-safety orders, but they also worry about where this country is headed. They miss their churches and their schools and their workplaces and their bars. They don’t know — none of us do — when this period of radical dislocation will end.

So when citizens seek to exercise their rights of conscience, or protest, or self-protection, we should all presume that they are acting in good faith, just as we should presume that officers and public officials are doing their best to uphold their oaths and keep us safe in these hard times.

As the Supreme Court affirmed back in 1866, the Constitution “covers with the shield of its protection all classes of men, at all times, and under all circumstances.” As we fight the pandemic together, let’s trust in the wisdom of our founding document and in the decency and resiliency of the American people.