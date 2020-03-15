GUEST VIEW: WTFB is committed to the West Texas community

Like the rest of the world, the West Texas Food Bank (WTFB) is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. I have been in close contact with my key staff to discuss the implications of COVID-19 on WTFB operations.

With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), our national partner Feeding America, our state partner Feeding Texas, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), and local entities throughout the 19 counties we serve, I want to assure both volunteers and the people we serve of our strong commitment to the health and wellness of all who have contact with the Food Bank.

Keeping a clean facility and following the best practices for food safety are part of our culture. We ask that you help partner with us and concentrate on the facts and preventative measures. While the risk is currently low in Texas, and there are no reported cases in our immediate area, we are taking all necessary steps to provide a healthy environment for our community.

Internally we have created a task force which will meet regularly to ensure the health and wellness of our volunteers, staff, and the community we serve as we work to provide the basic necessity of healthy food across our 19 county service area through our network of 80+ partner agencies and direct distribution programs. We have been in contact with our partner agencies to ensure the lines of communication stay open.

As always, I remain in awe of the resiliency of West Texans and their passion and commitment to helping their neighbors. The need for food in our communities was already at an all-time high. This perfect storm of crashing oil prices along with the economic impact of a global pandemic, creates a unique situation for organizations like WTFB, but I want to reassure the communities we serve and our volunteers that we are working closely with our partners, and we are confident that even with the likely increase in demand for our services in the coming weeks and months, because of your support, we are prepared.

Warmly,

Libby Campbell

Right now, normal operations including volunteer shifts are continuing, but additional precautionary hygiene measures and contingencies are in place to maintain the health and wellness of our substantial volunteer workforce as well as those who receive our food:

We are taking necessary measures to ensure all employees, visitors, and persons served who are experiencing any symptoms of illness stay home and avoid contact

External facing staff have been provided with sanitizing kits to safeguard themselves and the public

Large WTFB events are cancelled

We are following the recommendations of the CDC to help stop the spread of germs and have posted their guidelines in public areas as a reminder for those coming to the Food Bank

Volunteers are now prompted to wash hands before and during the shift and we will have gloves available upon request

Hand sanitizing stations are available across the volunteer area

Tools used during the volunteer shift are cleaned after each shift

High touch surfaces are cleaned frequently

In addition, we are also providing the following suggestions to employees, volunteers, partners and other supporters:

If you feel ill, stay home and avoid exposing others

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands)

WTFB is committed to the West Texas community and serving our neighbors in need.

As noted above: at this time, we have not canceled any upcoming volunteer opportunities, but we will continue to monitor for additional guidance. Should things change we will alert volunteer groups and post on social media.

For additional information and resources please visit the CDC website or call the Texas Department of State Health Services hotline: 1-877-570-9779 Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday