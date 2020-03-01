  • March 1, 2020

THE IDLE AMERICAN:And the Horse Spring Rides In On… - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

THE IDLE AMERICAN:And the Horse Spring Rides In On…

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 1:30 am

THE IDLE AMERICAN:And the Horse Spring Rides In On… By Don Newbury Odessa American

The season of spring--God bless it--wears many faces. It has inspired poets to greatness, encouraged the downhearted, confounded meteorologists and induced weeping by throngs of spouses who don’t care for yard work. I am one of those, ashamed that I’m far south of my wife’s expectations, rarely carrying “my part of the mulch.”

  Spring can enter quietly, like Carl Sandburg’s description of fog tippy-toeing on “little cat feet,” or comparable to Mother Nature’s “ruffled rage” upon discovery that “it’s not real butter.”

   Whenever it shows up--in whatever manner--most of us aren’t ready.

   Some applaud upon hearing the voice of Dr. Neil Sperry, the guru who knows more about the world of plants than the law allows. He has a terminal degree in the field, has written best-selling books and regularly expounds verbally on popular radio broadcasts.

   Actually, he’s beyond “guru status.” If plants could talk, he’d be the first human being to immediately begin meaningful dialogue with ‘em.

   On top of all this, he speaks with ease about plants, his voice oozing with confidence.  Multi-syllabic words roll off his tongue. They are words I can’t pronounce, and must hazard guesses about spelling or checking out on the Internet. (Oh, to have such “street smarts, row smarts or trail smarts” concerning flora.) Nay, my thumb is  as brown as Sperry’s is green.

   My wife of nearly 54 years, however, sports thumbs with distinctively “greenish” tint, and it’s about this time of year she starts asking, “Why can’t you be more like Neil Sperry?” So far, I have restrained myself, choosing not to counter with, “Why don’t you cook more like Martha Stewart?”

   Heaven knows I’ve tried. However, I’m a miserable failure when compared to Sperry. I can handle routine mowing and edging, but zilch beyond that.

   Beyond that” includes horticultural decisions involving trees, shrubs, plants and more. Yikes! I am no help. Dr. Sperry is horticulture’s patron saint; I ain’t. Now in my second childhood, I recall the end-of-year notation on my first grade report card--”may be late to blossom.”

   As shadows lengthen, my wife is becoming less decisive. When perennials such as jonquils and daffodils show up, she wonders if we should add annuals like pansies and tulips to “really light up the yard.”  At Lowe’s, I steer her past the flowering plants, reminding her of back pains that now are part-and-parcel with her flower-gardening. This reminder usually works.

   Otherwise, yard maintenance will slip down our scale from improbable to impossible.

   We’re counting on our 15-year-old grandson to provide relief duty in yard work this summer.

   My wife thinks he may already be a Neil Sperry fan, since he always has those ear buds in his ears.

   I keep telling her that he likely isn’t listening to Dr. Sperry, or to any other horticulturalist, for that matter. Further, I’m leaving the newspaper open to those ads for retirement living where they maintain immaculate yards, and even change light bulbs.

   I should have seen the inevitable long before now. As a child, my dad always referred to me as the “flower of the family.”

   I asked him, of course, what his remark meant. “You are the flower of the family—a blooming idiot,” he joyfully answered.

    Another story comes to mind. A guy buys an overgrown city block, spending months cleaning out the briars, weeds and junk. Finally, he had a fine garden that caught the approving eye of passers-by. One observed, “You and the Lord have created a wonderful garden.”

   Let’s don’t give the Lord too much credit,” the gardener replies, “You should have seen it when He had the garden by himself.” Enough of this. I’d better go outside to scalp the lawn. I’ve been given this direction from Dr. Sperry second-hand, but if I don’t do it, I’ll be scalped by my wife, first-hand.

   Dr. Newbury is a former educator who writes weekly and is a longtime public speaker. Comments/speaking inquiries to: newbury@speakerdoc.com . Phone: 817-447-3872. Web site: www.speakerdoc.com Twitter: @donnewbury. Facebook: don newbury.

Posted in on Sunday, March 1, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
57°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 55°
Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 49°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]