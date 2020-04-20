  • April 20, 2020

NATIONAL VIEW: Joe Biden pivots...to the left - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW: Joe Biden pivots...to the left

THE POINT: To woo Bernie’s fans, he is going big on Medicare and student debt.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 20, 2020 2:30 am

NATIONAL VIEW: Joe Biden pivots...to the left The Wall Street Journal Odessa American

So much for triangulating. After Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential run last week, Joe Biden waited barely 24 hours before racing to bolster his progressive bona fides. Mr. Biden said last week he plans to make 60-year-olds eligible for Medicare, while erasing undergraduate student debt for middle-class borrowers.

For months, Mr. Biden has opposed Medicare for All, saying a better path would be to “build on” ObamaCare with a “public option.” If he really believed this, he wouldn’t deprive his public option of 20 million potential customers. That’s roughly the number of Americans ages 60 to 64 whom Mr. Biden now wants to let hop on Medicare.

Already Medicare is scheduled to be insolvent by 2026. Plans to shore it up for seniors generally go in the opposite direction, slowly raising the retirement age to, say, 67. Sixty-five isn’t what it used to be. In 1970, life expectancy in the U.S. was 70.8. Now it’s about eight years longer. By lowering the age of eligibility instead, Mr. Biden would begin shifting Medicare’s focus from seniors to everybody else. Don’t worry about the funding, he insists, since the extra costs would be “financed out of general revenues.”

Mr. Biden’s new left turn on student loans is equally sharp. His old agenda had three big line items. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, he would cancel $10,000 for each debtor. Up to $50,000 more could be forgiven over five years for people “working in schools, government, and other non-profit settings.” Income-based repayment plans would get more generous: Instead of taking 10% of the borrower’s discretionary earnings, it would be 5%, with the balance written off after 20 years.

Last week Mr. Biden added another bullet: Cancel all federal undergraduate tuition debt for many borrowers who went to public schools, including four-year universities. This forgiveness would be given to anyone who earns $125,000 a year or less. It is not quite Mr. Sanders’s plan to zero out every last penny of student debt, but it is a huge move in that direction. How much would it cost? There’s no explanation.

Mr. Biden is trying to make his candidacy alluring to fans of Mr. Sanders, the socialist who called for a “political revolution.” The trouble for Mr. Biden in November will be selling suburbanites on his new proposal for Medicare for All on the installment plan.

Posted in on Monday, April 20, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: W at 7mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 55°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 90°/Low 61°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 85°/Low 54°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]