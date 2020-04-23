PERRY: Why are art museums good for you? And why should you care?

We all wonder why things should matter. What makes something important? And we all tend to ignore or discount things we don’t understand. If we don’t understand something, it is difficult for us to see how it affects us. Such is the case with art and art museums.

I could point out that museums preserve our collective cultural legacy for future generations, and help us tangibly connect our past to our present, or the educational or economic impact of museums. While these are important, they don’t really compel you to rush out to the nearest art museum. Here are some better reasons for you to check out the Ellen Noël Art Museum (ENAM).

Art is good for you.

Some art is pretty. Looking at and analyzing artwork releases dopamine in the brain and can lead to a decrease in the stress hormone cortisol. Visiting art museums relieves stress! A study conducted by the London School of Economics has found that museums improve people’s happiness and perception of good health, even after other factors that might be influencing them are accounted for.

Furthermore, a study recently published in the British Medical Journal that followed people 50 and older, over a 14-year period, concluded that being exposed to the arts may help people live longer. How? Researchers theorize this is because that people who expose themselves to the arts are likely to be more engaged in the world. Engaging in the arts helps foster a sense of purpose in life. It can also reduce loneliness, promote empathy and emotional intelligence, and keep people from becoming sedentary — all factors that contribute to a longer life.

Art makes you think.

Not all art is pretty. Some of it is meant to make you uncomfortable. The good thing is you don’t have to like it. However, instead of dismissing it ask yourself, why did the artist do this? What is the artist exploring? How have they done this? And why don’t I like it?

To make things even more interesting, discuss it with someone else. They may interpret it differently. It is okay to respectfully disagree with someone. A study conducted by the University of Arkansas regarding the benefit of touring an art museum determined that such activity improves critical thinking skills, fosters higher levels of tolerance and empathy, and increases the likelihood of future cultural encounters. It also helps you develop visual literacy, which is the ability to derive meaning from images. In an ever increasingly digital and visual world, being able to determine what is being communicated, and how meaning is being manipulated, is a good skill to have.

Art develops your creativity.

When you visit an art museum, you get to choose what interests you and the pace at which you proceed. Contemplation feeds creativity — you decide what is meaningful and inspiring to you. If you decide to take up art making, perhaps in a workshop or at a Community Art Day, you can actively stretch your creative muscles. Think of art making as exercise for the mind!

Art helps build relationships.

Meaningful relationships are built by spending time, and sharing thoughts and feelings, with each other. Shared experiences create memories and we know that having experiences makes us happier than having more possessions. Whether it is couples on a date night, or grandparents with their grandkids, engaging in the arts is something families and friends can do together to build memorable experiences.

Darned virus.

COVID-19 has forced ENAM to temporarily close its doors to the public. However, you can still engage with the Museum through Facebook, Instagram and “Museum from Home” on our website (noelartmuseum.org).

Since 1985, the Ellen Noël Art Museum has connected people with art through exhibitions and programming. Once we are on the other side of this pandemic, ENAM will be waiting for you as your meeting place for ideas and creativity within our community. In the meantime, stay safe and create!