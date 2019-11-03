GUEST VIEW: Choosing our Republican congressional candidate

We will be choosing our Republican congressional candidate from a large field of very nice, eager and well-intentioned fellow citizens. They will likely be talking about Strong Borders and Right to Life and Second Amendment Protection. But for Republican officeholders, those are the easy votes. What will they do when faced with the tough votes?

In deciding how to evaluate these fine candidates, my own measuring stick will be the Contract with America House under Speaker Newt Gingrich. With courage and conviction, Speaker Gingrich shut down the government to force President Bill Clinton to agree to balance the budget and eliminate wasteful welfare programs. There is a price to pay for achieving conservative goals, and he paid it. Nevertheless, when George W. Bush took the oath of office in 2001, the federal budget actually had a surplus. Since then, despite Republican control of the House most of the time from 2000 until 2018 (and partially because of it), the federal government has grown dramatically; the role of the federal government, both domestically and abroad, has expanded; new unfunded welfare programs have been added and preserved; fiscally reckless budget bills have been agreed to with Democrats. The result has been an unprecedented increase in the federal budget and the national debt, both of which have substantially outpaced the growth of our economy.

Our national debt is nearly $23 Trillion and will be growing $1 Trillion every year for the foreseeable future. In a few years, we will be paying as much for debt service as we currently pay for national defense. Because of the unprecedented pace of federal spending increases, the national debt is no longer just an issue for future generations to worry about. It will impact this generation because this debt crisis comes at a time when other neglected funding needs must be faced. Social Security and Medicare Programs already face long term funding shortfalls. An unstable Obamacare program threatens health care while transportation infrastructure needs are neglected and the Student Loan crisis goes unaddressed. If conservatives do not find solutions, liberals will find opportunities. Our new member of Congress must focus on finding solutions. There is no time to delay.

As I look at our candidates, I will be asking the following questions: Does the candidate just have conservative instincts and positions, or true convictions based on a conservative philosophy of government? Will the candidate be strong enough, and principled enough, to refuse to vote for ruinous budgets despite “leadership” demands? Does the candidate realize that the crucial question is not: “What do my constituents want?”, but: “What does America need?”, and be willing to honestly explain that to us. Because there is a political price to pay for preserving Constitutional government and freedom, all representatives ultimately face a decision just as clear as William Travis’ line in the sand at the Alamo. When that time comes, am I sure this person will be willing to pay that price, and step fearlessly across that line?

Tryon Lewis is a former state district judge, Texas state representative and a chair of the Ector County Republican Party.