HOLFORD: Shouldn’t kindness be a good thing?

A couple of years ago I was at a U2 concert during which Bono praised American tax payers and former President George W. Bush for our “activism” in helping to end the AIDS epidemic in Africa. (For which, in my humble opinion, George W. should have been awarded a Nobel Prize.) There is a widely circulated photo of Bono and George W. at Bush’s ranch. I recall some, but not many people commenting on Bono’s friendship with Bush, and Bono’s explanation of how they became friends.

Recently, a photo of Ellen DeGeneres and George W. laughing together while watching a (laughable) Cowboys game was widely circulated. Many liberals excoriated Ellen for consorting with the enemy. So much so that she used time during her television show to defend and explain herself.

To my knowledge, no conservatives attacked Bush for hanging out with Ellen. Quite frankly, I’m more concerned with him associating with Jerry Jones.

So, what’s changed in a couple of years that made it okay for Bono to befriend George W. and not okay for Ellen to simply have been invited to the same game in Jerry’s suite and share a laugh with the former president? After all, both Ellen and George W. have pretty good senses of humor. So why not share a laugh or two, or 10?

Basically, chill out, people. Like Ellen said, “be nice.”

Regarding the friendship between George W. and Ellen, I have found I have a much greater influence over my friends than I do over people who are not my friends. If I want to change a person’s mind regarding some important issue, I have found it much easier to do if I have a good, open and honest relationship with him or her.