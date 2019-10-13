  • October 13, 2019

HOLFORD: Shouldn’t kindness be a good thing? - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

HOLFORD: Shouldn’t kindness be a good thing?

Will Holford has both covered and worked for state government and had one foray in politics, as an employee, not a candidate.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:30 am

HOLFORD: Shouldn’t kindness be a good thing? By Will Holford Odessa American

A couple of years ago I was at a U2 concert during which Bono praised American tax payers and former President George W. Bush for our “activism” in helping to end the AIDS epidemic in Africa. (For which, in my humble opinion, George W. should have been awarded a Nobel Prize.) There is a widely circulated photo of Bono and George W. at Bush’s ranch. I recall some, but not many people commenting on Bono’s friendship with Bush, and Bono’s explanation of how they became friends.

Recently, a photo of Ellen DeGeneres and George W. laughing together while watching a (laughable) Cowboys game was widely circulated. Many liberals excoriated Ellen for consorting with the enemy. So much so that she used time during her television show to defend and explain herself.

To my knowledge, no conservatives attacked Bush for hanging out with Ellen. Quite frankly, I’m more concerned with him associating with Jerry Jones.

So, what’s changed in a couple of years that made it okay for Bono to befriend George W. and not okay for Ellen to simply have been invited to the same game in Jerry’s suite and share a laugh with the former president? After all, both Ellen and George W. have pretty good senses of humor. So why not share a laugh or two, or 10?

Basically, chill out, people. Like Ellen said, “be nice.”

Regarding the friendship between George W. and Ellen, I have found I have a much greater influence over my friends than I do over people who are not my friends. If I want to change a person’s mind regarding some important issue, I have found it much easier to do if I have a good, open and honest relationship with him or her.

Will Holford is a former reporter for the Odessa American, who has always been an observer of government and politics at every level. He has both covered and worked for state government and had one foray in a politics, as an employee, not a candidate. He lives in Austin and works for an electric cooperative in Bastrop. Contact him at will.holford@yahoo.com.

Posted in on Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 62°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 64°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]