  • May 10, 2020

LANDGRAF: West Texans: Engaged for change - Odessa American: Guest Columns

LANDGRAF: West Texans: Engaged for change

Posted: Sunday, May 10, 2020 2:45 am

LANDGRAF: West Texans: Engaged for change State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

As Texas continues to navigate these uncharted waters, I want to take a moment to thank all of the small business owners in West Texas who have become actively engaged in the political process. Over the last month, your involvement has no doubt helped bring change where it is needed.

You responded to Governor Abbott’s request for input from the public about how the state could reopen safely. I received numerous great ideas and solutions from barbers, personal trainers, stylists, and many others in the form of emails, letters, text messages, phone calls, and even Facebook messages. And I made sure that the governor and his staff received every single one of them.

This is the first time any of us have gone through something like this. We have no map to follow and the pages of history provide little guidance. We are writing our own story, together. You have my word that I will continue to make your voices heard at the Texas Capitol. Please keep sharing your ideas and concerns with me. And thank you for showing the rest of the state and nation what West Texans are made of.

With each passing day, I become even more proud to represent this corner of the great state of Texas! Most of the time, when we see a problem, we fix it quickly, quietly, respectfully, but firmly.

During the time I’ve served as your state representative, people at the Capitol tell me that I’ve earned a reputation as a “fighter.” I’m proud of that, because West Texans deserve to be served by someone who will fight for them.

But the people of West Texas, through grit and resilience make this a place that’s truly worth fighting for.

As we continue to re-open Texas, please continue to be safe and be mindful of our more vulnerable neighbors. We each have a personal role to play to protect public health, with or without the government’s guidance.

Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

God bless Texas,

