  • June 28, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Trump’s “Buy America” plan will backfire - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Trump’s “Buy America” plan will backfire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, June 28, 2020 2:00 am

GUEST VIEW: Trump’s “Buy America” plan will backfire By Drew Johnson Odessa American

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration wants to quarantine American manufacturing. At any time now, the president could sign an executive order aimed at returning the pharmaceutical supply chain to the United States.

The order would force government agencies to purchase pharmaceutical products and other crucial medical supplies exclusively from domestic sources. The White House hopes this “Buy America” plan will give the economy a boost and decrease the United States’ reliance on countries like China and India.

The president may have good intentions, but this plan fails on all fronts. Imposing Buy America requirements would disrupt our safe, effective supply chain in the best of circumstances. Doing so during the coronavirus outbreak could make it harder for the United States to fight COVID-19.

A Buy America order would force the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services to buy pharmaceutical ingredients, medical supplies, and raw materials from American suppliers.

This would plunge U.S. drug development into chaos. Pharmaceutical companies rely on a global supply chain to develop everything from statins to advanced cancer treatments. U.S. companies import 80 percent of “active pharmaceutical ingredients” from abroad, mostly from China and India.

Contrary to what advocates claim, sourcing APIs and other ingredients solely from American companies would not make pharmaceuticals safer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration routinely inspects overseas facilities and ensures the safety and quality of American-made drugs.

While the president’s executive order wouldn’t make drugs safer, it could make them more expensive. Manufacturing in developed countries can cost five times more than doing so in countries like China and India. By shifting production to the United States, Buy America rules tend to increase costs for the government, who pass these increased costs onto taxpayers.

More importantly, carrying out the Buy America order would require companies to quickly construct new factories and secure stockpiles of raw materials the United States currently lacks. All told, repatriating the pharmaceutical supply chain would cost $2 billion and take up to 10 years.

Rushing this process would imperil America’s pandemic response. Companies currently working to develop COVID-19 treatments and cures would have to cease operations to comply with the new rules. Companies would also have to roll back production on other drugs, leading to potential nationwide medicine shortages.

The Buy America order would also require the United States to withdraw from World Trade Organization commitments and other free trade agreements. This would prompt our trading partners to retaliate, which could negatively impact trade and the American economy for years to come.

President Trump believes a Buy America order would make America safer, healthier, and economically sound. In reality, it would have the exact opposite effect. Let’s hope the White House abandons this plan before it’s too late.

Drew Johnson is a columnist and government watchdog who serves as a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research.

Posted in on Sunday, June 28, 2020 2:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
78°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]