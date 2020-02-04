NATIONAL VIEW: Virginia may kill right to work

Democrats in Virginia aren’t wasting time with
their fi rst statehouse majority in 26 years — by
repealing the state’s 70-year-old right-to-work
law that has helped the commonwealth thrive.
Twenty-seven states including Virginia have rightto-
work laws that give workers a choice of whether to
belong to a union. According to the National Institute
for Labor Relations Research, the rate of job growth
was two times higher in right-to-work states between
2008 and 2018 than in states where workers can be
compelled to join unions or pay dues as a condition
of employment.
This disparity is the result of a confl uence of progrowth
policies including low taxes, but employers
often cite right-to-work laws when deciding where to
locate a new plant. Foreign automakers built factories
in southern states largely because their right-to-work
laws make it more diffi cult to conscript workers into
unions.
Right to work has also made Northern Virginia
more attractive to businesses compared to
Maryland’s Washington, D.C., suburbs. Northern
Virginia last year accounted for 70% of new jobs in
the D.C. metro area. Only 4% of Virginia workers
belong to unions compared to 11.3% in Maryland. The
share of construction workers who are unionized is
fi ve times higher in Maryland than Virginia.
Progressives elected in last year’s statehouse
sweep now hope to reward their labor supporters.
Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw is driving
legislation that would allow unions to require nonmembers
to pay “fair share fees” to defray their costs
for collective bargaining, organization and other
“representation” activities.
The Supreme Court’s Janus decision (2018) forbids
governments from requiring public workers to
pay such union fees but said nothing about private
workers. Under the Virginia bill, workers could be
required to subsidize unions regardless of whether
they join. This would repeal right-to-work in all but
name.
Playing coy, Gov. Ralph Northam recently told a
group of businesses that “I don’t want to do anything
that would threaten our AAA bond rating or our
status as the number one state for businesses ... such
as repealing (Virginia’s) right-to-work law.” Don’t
expect a veto.
Meantime, Democrats in the U.S. House are
moving legislation to prohibit right-to-work laws
nationwide. Liberals can’t abide laws in prosperous
and growing states that make Illinois and New York
look bad.