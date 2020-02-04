NATIONAL VIEW: Virginia may kill right to work

Democrats in Virginia aren’t wasting time with

their fi rst statehouse majority in 26 years — by

repealing the state’s 70-year-old right-to-work

law that has helped the commonwealth thrive.

Twenty-seven states including Virginia have rightto-

work laws that give workers a choice of whether to

belong to a union. According to the National Institute

for Labor Relations Research, the rate of job growth

was two times higher in right-to-work states between

2008 and 2018 than in states where workers can be

compelled to join unions or pay dues as a condition

of employment.

This disparity is the result of a confl uence of progrowth

policies including low taxes, but employers

often cite right-to-work laws when deciding where to

locate a new plant. Foreign automakers built factories

in southern states largely because their right-to-work

laws make it more diffi cult to conscript workers into

unions.

Right to work has also made Northern Virginia

more attractive to businesses compared to

Maryland’s Washington, D.C., suburbs. Northern

Virginia last year accounted for 70% of new jobs in

the D.C. metro area. Only 4% of Virginia workers

belong to unions compared to 11.3% in Maryland. The

share of construction workers who are unionized is

fi ve times higher in Maryland than Virginia.

Progressives elected in last year’s statehouse

sweep now hope to reward their labor supporters.

Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw is driving

legislation that would allow unions to require nonmembers

to pay “fair share fees” to defray their costs

for collective bargaining, organization and other

“representation” activities.

The Supreme Court’s Janus decision (2018) forbids

governments from requiring public workers to

pay such union fees but said nothing about private

workers. Under the Virginia bill, workers could be

required to subsidize unions regardless of whether

they join. This would repeal right-to-work in all but

name.

Playing coy, Gov. Ralph Northam recently told a

group of businesses that “I don’t want to do anything

that would threaten our AAA bond rating or our

status as the number one state for businesses ... such

as repealing (Virginia’s) right-to-work law.” Don’t

expect a veto.

Meantime, Democrats in the U.S. House are

moving legislation to prohibit right-to-work laws

nationwide. Liberals can’t abide laws in prosperous

and growing states that make Illinois and New York

look bad.