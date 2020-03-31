GUEST VIEW: Act now to save the US oil industry

Let me start out with a simple analogy. You have a water hose hooked up to your house. We will call your house the Permian Basin. The other end is your garden. We will call that end the Gulf Coast refining complex. As we all know, the water flows very well from the hose until the worst thing possible can happen—it gets plugged off. Spoiler alert: We are now within one month of that hose being completely plugged off.

How and why is this happening? First, we all are experiencing oil dumping that is killing demand by the Saudis and Russians vis a vis with the economic impact of the coronavirus. Demand is being devastated everywhere and refiners are seeing their gasoline and jet fuel sales devastated! They are forced to slow down their refineries to minimum levels just to keep them running. Refiners are clearly not needing as much oil as they needed a month ago and won’t until the virus passes by our country and we are all getting back to something like normal.

One of my friends who operates in the Permian Basin told me today that their oil marketing consultants warned him that the storage situation is becoming dire. Take my hose analogy. Well, along that so-called hose are large storage tanks. These are there for many reasons, but in times of pipeline or demand problems, the pipeline companies can use storage to help add or hold more barrels as the situation requires. My friend was told that the differential for oil in West Texas (called West Texas Intermediate or WTI) is trending from a positive $1 per barrel currently to a negative $10 per barrel in May. This equates to a price per barrel of $20 WTI being effectively reduced to $10 per barrel in May. Some producers might actually be unable to sell their oil at any price due to unavailable storage in Midland, Cushing, Oklahoma, or the Gulf coast.

A second and maybe the more important reason for our pricing woes, are the Saudis and Russians getting together and taking advantage of the Covid virus outbreak to flood the world oil markets with excess oil. They may call it a price war, but it is clear and simple a direct attack to once and for all devastate the American Energy producer and to us here in the Permian Basin they are doing a very good job of it. Now, back to our hose going to the Gulf Coast, refiners are seeing other hoses materialize, foreign hoses. Those foreign hoses are flowing with crude oil at massive discounts to entice the refiners to buy their oil instead of our “Good Ol’ Made in the USA Oil”. As mentioned in my previous Op Ed, why should we support any foreign country that is doing this to us? If now our American refineries are buying foreign crude instead of American crude just for the sake of profit in these dire Covid virus times, we should at least know who they are. It is simply Un-American, in my opinion, and we can all address this problem at the gas pump and the stock market. Reuters is reporting this week that Saudi leased out a record number of 40 supertankers which hold 80 Million barrels of oil to strategically flood that oil into our US markets at their will and then also not allow US exporters to utilize them. This caused tanker rates to go from $40,000 per day to $200,000 per day overnight. Is that not premeditated? This is a threat to our own domestic industry! Why can’t the Trump administration see this? It is our 2020 version of Pearl Harbor. Will we react appropriately to defend our country this time?

We have a solution. Until two days ago, I was 100% against the use of proration in Texas to remedy these kinds of problems. Proration is the mandate by our Texas Railroad Commission to only allow Texas oil producers to produce a percentage of their actual full output. This rule was set up in the 1920s when the East Texas Field came online, and Texas production far outpaced what could be used in those days. This is the same scenario we have today due to the feeble demand from the Covid virus outbreak. Why was I against oil proration back then? Simply put: If our American producers backed off their production, the foreign oil guys would have seen the opening and over supply the market with their cheap crude oil. But, wow, like many of my colleagues, my, how my view has changed this past week. Scott Sheffield of Pioneer Natural Resources and Matt Gallagher and Bryan Sheffield of Parsley Energy have recently been making the pitch for the Texas Railroad Commission to look at proration again for Texas producers. That is what the commission has done for many such events over the last 100 years. But the commission is hesitant because of politics and because many feel it’s good in the long run to let foreign oil take Texas’ oils place.

This is where the Trump administration and Department of Energy needs to step in. They should immediately place a tariff on imported oil coming into this country and expose any US owned refinery that is taking imported oil into its refinery at the expense of American oil. By placing these tariffs and the Texas Railroad Commission implementing a sensible proration strategy until this Covid virus passes, it will save our American domestic energy industry. The industry would not want this nor should it be permanent, free enterprise should and will take over again, but as President Trump has stated emphatically this week, we are at war. We need our President and our elected Texas Railroad Commissioners to step up to the plate and save Texas and the American energy industry right now, before it is too late. We need to send a message to Saudi Arabia and Russia that America will not stand for their deliberate dumping of oil here any longer! Our country is in economic crisis—our own proverbial water hose can help quench the thirst of our great nation. Will you help us now?

D. Kirk Edwards is an Odessa based independent oil and gas producer.