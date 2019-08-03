GUEST VIEW: Freedom of speech

Speaking is such a beautiful gift. Those who are unable to talk would love to do so. If you were someone who did not know the language of the area where you lived, you would understand how valuable the gift of communicating is through our voice and words, and being understood by the hearers.

Simply fantastic!

But how does this ability, as an intimate component of our human nature and its complex mechanism, work by permitting us to express our emotions, ideas, needs, feelings, questions, and even dreams?

If you think about it for a minute, how this stampede of cells navigates in our brains by performing a formidable task that no other part of the creation can do, then you will be speechless.

Speaking is also a skill. Some people have received the training to elaborate absolutely marvelous speeches that captivate the heart of millions around the world and throughout history. Nevertheless, the majority of us do not make much effort to evaluate for over two seconds the phrases we are about to say, although we impact those who hear us.

There is an intrinsic and dynamic connection between our feelings, thoughts, and emotions with our tongue, which ultimately, utilizing the full anatomic functionality of our mouths, will deliver words to channelize the ideas wandering in our minds.

The Bible declares in Proverbs 6.45, “Good people have good things saved in their hearts. That’s why they say good things. But those who are evil have hearts full of evil, and that’s why they say things that are evil. What people say with their mouths comes from what fills their hearts.” ERV — When God guides us, we certainly will speak great things.

The intention, undoubtedly, is the determinant factor in our effectiveness in communicating. Like a hunter going to the wild fields, filled with untamable creatures, he is loaded with ammunition for his weapons and a clear persuasion to bring back the reward of his endeavors.

Like the climber fully equipped to initiate the journey of escalating to the highest part of the mountain, fearless to the weather, he is following that whispering intuition in his soul that encourages him to move up one more time on the icy cliff.

Words are sometimes like the colors on the paintbrushes of the artist who wears a stained old T-shirt, in the middle of the night, sipping his cup of coffee, as he watches the steam graciously going up, mixing with the sound of the saxophone music in his art room.

Do we care about the message to our parents when they are at the end of their lives and we visit them only hours before they leave this planet? Are we interested in saying exactly what is needed in the heart of our teenage daughter the night of her graduation from high school? Have we considered the way to invite a friend to come over to our home for a thank you dinner, to show our gratitude for helping us get the job we got, thanks to him?

There is freedom of speech. What is lacking is a conscience about what to say.