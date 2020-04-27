Abbott: Time to reopen (slowly)

EDITOR’S NOTE: State Rep. Brooks Landgraf is offering these updates on Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders on re-opening the Texas economy.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced several developments Monday about the Texas response to COVID-19, including his plans to begin lifting certain restrictions previously imposed by executive order. However, some of the big changes many of us were expecting weren’t announced.

The bottom line is that the Governor plans to safely re-open Texas in three phases, with his decisions driven by doctors and data.

Here is the quick breakdown, which I’ll continue to update:

1. The “Stay Home” order currently in effect will expire on Thursday. A less restrictive order will take effect on Friday.

2. On Friday, “Phase 1” takes effect, allowing most businesses (including retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, etc.) to re-open with certain safety standards in place, and with occupancy limited to 25%.

3. Licensed healthcare professionals will also be allowed to return to work during Phase 1, but hospitals must reserve 15% of its capacity for COVID-19 patients.

4. Governor Abbott indicated that the physicians advising him recommended against opening hair salons, barbershops, bars and gyms during Phase 1, but that they are aiming to open those businesses in “mid-May.”

5. During Phase 1, museums and libraries are permitted to open (with certain safety precautions), and outdoor sports and activities are allowed in groups of 4 or fewer.

6. There is no statewide requirement for individuals to wear masks in public, though it is recommended.

7. “Phase 2” is scheduled to go in effect on May 18. This phase would allow more types of businesses to open, and increase occupancy levels to 50%.

8. “Phase 3” would not be implemented until June, at the earliest. This last phase would, presumably, allow businesses to return to normal (possibly with continued safety standards in place).

9. Gov. Abbott articulated that his four goals for the state are for Texans to continue practicing safe distancing, for decisions to be based on data, for the most vulnerable Texans to be protected and for the Texas economy to be re-opened as quickly as possible.

10. The Governor also had good news about the state’s battle against COVID-19 itself￼. Safety measures taken by Texans have allowed the spread too slow, and Texas simply has not seen the fatalities that other states have endured. Additionally, mobile testing sites and PPE distribution centers continue to be set up across the state. The Governor also reported that hospital capacity continues to keep Texas in a very strong position to be able to treat infected patients.￼￼

More details can be found at gov.texas.gov/opentexas. (Warning: server is overloaded.)

I know this is very frustrating for so many of you. Truthfully, it’s very frustrating for me as well, but I will continue to fight through all of it to provide you with the most up-to-date information I have. You deserve no less from me.

In the meantime, stay strong and know that I am pulling for you and your family. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do!