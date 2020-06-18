  • June 18, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Making our streets and communities safer for all - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Making our streets and communities safer for all

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:00 am

GUEST VIEW: Making our streets and communities safer for all By U.S. Rep. Will Hurd Odessa American

From San Antonio to Del Rio, from Marfa to El Paso and many places in between, our communities have shown the outrage we feel about another black man dying in police custody.

I too felt the need to take action, and, while marching in solidarity with George Floyd’s family and sixty thousand others, I realized that not everything has to be a binary choice. The fact is, you can be outraged by a black man getting murdered in police custody, thankful that law enforcement put themselves in harm’s way to protect our First Amendment rights and angry that criminals are looting and rioting—actions at conflict with our American values. We can feel all these emotions at the same time.

During the march, I witnessed more than just the African American community is committed to dismantling a culture where a black man is twice as likely to die in police custody as a white man.

This culture is the same culture that has caused so many young black men to receive a talk from their father about what to do when pulled over by a police officer. I know this talk, and I remember receiving it from my dad when I was fifteen years old. My Dad told me if I was pulled over by the police, to turn on the light in the car, roll down my window and place my hands on the window seal so the police could see my hands. He further instructed me to not make any movement unless I tell the police officer and received consent.

It’s been almost 30 years since I was given this lessen by my dad, but this lesson is still being taught by fathers and mothers today who fear that the wrong move when pulled over could cost their child his or her life. No parent should have to teach this lesson, and no kid should have to receive it, but, until we change the culture, this lesson will be taught.

There is a role for both political parties, both chambers of congress and all branches of government to address this. We must work together. Three key things that could help would be: ensuring federal funding only goes to departments following best policing practices; strengthening a police chief’s power to fire bad officers from their force; and bolstering a civilian’s ability to hold law enforcement accountable in court when they step outside the law.

A wave of cries to defund the police have swept over the country in recent weeks, but this is not the answer. In fact, this would make our communities even less safe.

If we are going to solve the problems besetting our nation right now, we have to have a collective and level-headed conversation. In the coming weeks and months, I hope this is the case because now is the time for action. Our actions won’t bring back George Floyd or other lives that were tragically cut short, but they will provide our country with the tools to prevent another injustice. Whether your skin is black, or your uniform is blue, individuals should not feel targeted in this country. Everyone should feel safe walking the streets of our communities.

Posted in on Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
73°
Humidity: 67%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]