NATIONAL VIEW: The effects of an offshore oil disaster are still with us

The traumatic events of the explosion and massive oil spill ensuing off the cost of Louisiana 10 years ago are hardly forgotten.

Most of all, of course, the families of 11 men killed working on the Deepwater Horizon platform — another 17 were injured — had their lives forever altered in that moment of horror.

Those were not the only families affected.

Such a massive spill damaged the coast of our state. Then-Gov. Bobby Jindal mobilized a major operation to try to protect the coastline and wildlife. Thousands of workers and volunteers helped.

The images of birds coated in oil made an indelible impression upon the American public and that of the rest of the world, as did video of oil still spewing out many days later.

The economic impact on our region was serious, with a decline in tourism and even people curtailing purchases of seafood.

Afterward, there was that was the inevitable consequence of things going very badly: a government reorganization. A new bureau in the U.S. Department of the Interior was created, safety procedures changed, a moratorium on offshore production was declared by the Obama administration.

And just as inevitably, there were debates over the debate: Workers in the Gulf oil regions felt they were being penalized by BP’s mistakes, companies criticized revisions in safety procedures. And the latter debates continue today, with environmentalists arguing that the Trump administration has further eroded the complex safety rules that underlie oil and gas production in offshore.

For those with shorter memories, the way that the oil disaster is most frequently seen in the news is in the payouts of billions of dollars to governments as well as nonprofits in civil and criminal penalties levied on BP and other responsible companies.

Those are long-lasting, in that the payments are large. Those payments have begun and will fund coastal protection and restoration efforts for some years to come.

That may be a lasting legacy of the events of a decade ago, although benefits that were purchased at the cost of lives and huge environmental and economic consequences.

Louisiana remains at the epicenter of oil and gas exploration, even if recent events have driven prices for those commodities to lows not seen in decades. And Louisiana’s coastline continues to be a rich and varied economic and environmental asset for fisheries and tourism, even if recent events involving coronavirus outbreaks have also sharply diminished those activities as well.

We see two permanent lessons. One is that economic progress, while important, cannot override safety for humans or for the environment we hold in trust for future generations.

Another is that Louisiana’s coast and its heritage is worth saving, and while the BP settlement pays for a lot, it’s not enough. America paid attention 10 years ago. Let’s hope the U.S. government continues to help, a lot, in future years.