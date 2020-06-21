GUEST VIEW: The Basin – The buck stays here

They say everything comes back around and dusting off the original “Buy the Basin” Campaign is a great example! Started in the early 1990’s, Buy the Basin was a joint campaign headed up by the Odessa and Midland Chambers of Commerce. At the time, it encouraged everyone in the Permian Basin to buy locally when possible. On-line shopping didn’t even exist at that time, but many people headed to Dallas or Lubbock to do their shopping. This awareness campaign shined a light on the importance of keeping those dollars local, resulting in increased jobs and sales tax dollars.

Fast forward to the 21st century…the message has changed a bit as we deal with Amazon and on-line shopping options from around the world. However, one thing that has stayed constant is that for every dollar that is spent in the Basin, additional jobs are created! According to The Perryman Group, a new job would be created in the Permian Basin if everyone in the area would spend as little as 49¢ at a local store or 23¢ at a local restaurant.

The Buy the Basin campaign stresses the importance of locally-owned and managed businesses and how they positively affect the local economy, adding jobs for our residents and keeping businesses open. Buying local directly impacts our economy, reinvesting those sales tax dollars back into our community in regards to healthcare, education, roads, infrastructure and more.

The Odessa and Midland Chambers are grateful for the support of Medical Center Health System, Odessa Development Corporation, Midland County, City of Midland, VisitMidland and Midland Development Corporation in helping fund this campaign. Several area Chambers of Commerce are also supporting the initiative as well, including Andrews, Artesia, Big Spring, Carlsbad, Hobbs, Monahans, and Seminole.

We want the community to consider local options when shopping in stores or buying online. In fact, this may be more convenient than national online options considering the long waits for shipping right now, and many local companies are able to provide products the same day. Buy the Basin isn’t just aimed at retail consumers and restaurant goers. We also want businesses to consider purchasing from their neighbors before going out of the area for needed goods and services.

So before you click “purchase” on your computer, make sure you are buying from one of our many local businesses in Odessa or the Basin. Better yet, go visit one of these local storefronts. After all, these are the same sponsors of our non-profit organizations, student events and local sports teams. They are the same ones you go to when asking for a community donation. The least we can do now is support them over an out-of-town store or on-line vendor.

Help us spread the word about Buy the Basin by visiting buythebasin.today for logos and messages as well as follow us on social media. Buy the Basin…the Buck Stays Here!

Reneé Earls is president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.