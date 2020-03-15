GUEST VIEW: Dear Friends

Fourteen years ago, the Sewell Leadership Event began as a gift to the community, to the people of the Permian Basin. Our family has always been about what is best for people. For the past few days, I have struggled regarding this year’s leadership event. Many people have asked me if we were going to cancel it. My immediate response each time has been “No.” Not because I wasn’t informed, not because I wanted to be reckless, and not because I wasn’t concerned about the coronavirus and economic challenges we face. My answer of “No” was because I don’t ever desire to make decisions from a position of fear. I make decisions based upon my Faith and wisdom and always for the best interest of people.

As I have leaned on my Faith and the wisdom of others, I have reached the following decision:

Given the uncertainty of the world, the message we have for leaders is too great to keep isolated to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. At the same time, the concern by many regarding the coronavirus is too great as well.

To meet the needs of all, we will be delaying the 2020 Sewell Leadership Event. In its place, we will be offering a free, live stream session to everyone in the Permian Basin. In a time of economic fear and a health scare that is unprecedented in modern times, the need for strong leadership could never be in more demand.

I ask you to join Dr. John Maxwell, Mark Cole, CEO of the John Maxwell Company, and myself for a 90-minute live video session next Thursday. During our message, you will have the opportunity to post questions and receive answers of great insight from John and Mark.

We will email additional information on the livestream in the coming days. We will also be emailing additional information to you once a new date is selected for the 2020 Sewell Leadership Event. Your tickets will be valid for the re-scheduled Sewell Leadership Event, and we will work to accommodate any special requests if you email questions@teamsewell.com.

The world needs leaders now more than ever. The world needs you and me to be strong, courageous, and Faith-filled. Invite anyone and everyone to our live stream this Thursday. The more leaders we equip, the better our world becomes.

In Great Faith,

Collin