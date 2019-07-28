Landgraf: Proudly Protecting Life

As your state representative, you can count on me to help lead Texas to stand for the sanctity of life. Beyond the state’s duty, I am a proud recipient of Texas Alliance for Life’s “Courageous Defense of Life Award”, a title I wanted to be sure to uphold throughout the session.

Ensuring I did uphold the title of courageous defender of life, I authored House Bill 902. The bill is an effort to protect pregnant women across the state and the precious lives they carry, making it a felony of the third degree for assaulting a pregnant woman if the actor knew the woman was pregnant at the time of the assault. I thank Governor Greg Abbott for signing this pro-life measure into law on June 10th.

I also co-authored House Bill 16, dubbed the Texas Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, is designed to strengthen the protections afforded to infants who survive abortion procedures by requiring the highest standards of medical care to be afforded to the baby. We must have the same level of commitment to infants born and unborn in Texas and this bill guarantees just that.

Additionally, I was proud to support Senate Bill 22 to prohibit all abortion providers from receiving taxpayer money, whether at the state or local level. Abortion is horrific enough, and when you force taxpayers to subsidize it, you force them to be complicit in heinous acts of mass-murder.

I thank you for entrusting me to be a courageous defender of life and make the state of Texas more pro-life. You have my promise that I will continue to fight for the unborn and uphold the conservative values that we hold true here in Texas.

God bless Texas!

Landgraf serves House District 81, which encompasses Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler counties