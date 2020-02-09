  • February 9, 2020

GUEST VIEW: U.N. Officials Infuriated at Trump - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: U.N. Officials Infuriated at Trump

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 5:00 am

GUEST VIEW: U.N. Officials Infuriated at Trump By James Taylor Odessa American

The top U.N. official on climate change, Christiana Figueres, chastised President Trump recently for pulling America out of the U.N. Paris Climate Agreement and not subjecting the United States to U.N. oversight, asking, “How can he face his children and his grandchildren? How can he face citizens of the United States and of the world?”

The real question is how can Figueres face herself and her children after calling for a global socialist revolution under the excuse of climate change?

Make no mistake, climate change activism — in the United States and globally — is to many people merely a convenient excuse to eliminate economic freedom and replace it with socialism. Yes, this is the same socialism that performed so spectacularly well in Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe under Soviet oppression.

Rather than arguing the case for socialism on its limited merits, socialists are hiding their agenda under the more fuzzy and feel-good notions of “green” energy and fighting climate change.

In a moment of candor a few years ago, Figueres told a Brussels press conference that the United Nations’ goal is to “intentionally transform the economic development model” that has predominated “since the Industrial Revolution.” That economic model, of course, is economic freedom — also known as capitalism.

“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model, for the first time in human history,” Figueres added.

In a separate talk, Figueres emphasized she is calling for nothing short of revolution.

“I am the daughter of a revolutionary and I feel very comfortable with revolutions,” Figueres said at a climate conference in Oslo.

Figueres is not alone seeking to overthrow capitalism in the name of climate change. U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres is the former president of Socialist International. Socialist International has worked closely with Marxist groups within the socialist umbrella, including supporting Daniel Noriega and the Marxist Sandinistas in Nicaragua.

With Guterres and Figueres calling the shots at the United Nations, it makes one wonder whether we really won the Cold War.

In the United States, congressional staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have made it clear that climate activism under the Green New Deal is merely a head-fake for a more far-reaching socialist revolution.

Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff for Ocasio-Cortez, explained this in the July 10, 2019, Washington Post:

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, greeted this startling notion with an attentive poker face. “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti continued. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Getting back to Figueres’ outburst, Trump believes America should not subjugate its citizens’ freedom to the dictates of the United Nations. Trump also realizes the United States is cutting its carbon-dioxide emissions more than any other nation in the world, while the nations that are a part of the Paris Climate Agreement continue to increase their emissions at a rapid pace.

Trump also doesn’t believe it is fair for China, which already emits more than twice as much carbon dioxide as the United States, to be allowed to increase its emissions as much as it wants under the Paris agreement while the United States must agree to economy-strangling restrictions. Finally, Trump doesn’t believe the United States should have to pay billions of dollars in climate “reparations” each year to nations like China that keep increasing their emissions.

While top U.N. officials strategize to implement global socialism under the guise of climate alarmism, Trump is standing up for American sovereignty and individual freedom. That, Ms. Figueres, is how Donald Trump can proudly face his children, his grandchildren, the American people and freedom-loving people around the world.

James Taylor is director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Posted in on Sunday, February 9, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
55°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: SSW at 15mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 38°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 52°/Low 35°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 39°/Low 31°
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]