GUEST VIEW: U.N. Officials Infuriated at Trump

The top U.N. official on climate change, Christiana Figueres, chastised President Trump recently for pulling America out of the U.N. Paris Climate Agreement and not subjecting the United States to U.N. oversight, asking, “How can he face his children and his grandchildren? How can he face citizens of the United States and of the world?”

The real question is how can Figueres face herself and her children after calling for a global socialist revolution under the excuse of climate change?

Make no mistake, climate change activism — in the United States and globally — is to many people merely a convenient excuse to eliminate economic freedom and replace it with socialism. Yes, this is the same socialism that performed so spectacularly well in Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe under Soviet oppression.

Rather than arguing the case for socialism on its limited merits, socialists are hiding their agenda under the more fuzzy and feel-good notions of “green” energy and fighting climate change.

In a moment of candor a few years ago, Figueres told a Brussels press conference that the United Nations’ goal is to “intentionally transform the economic development model” that has predominated “since the Industrial Revolution.” That economic model, of course, is economic freedom — also known as capitalism.

“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model, for the first time in human history,” Figueres added.

In a separate talk, Figueres emphasized she is calling for nothing short of revolution.

“I am the daughter of a revolutionary and I feel very comfortable with revolutions,” Figueres said at a climate conference in Oslo.

Figueres is not alone seeking to overthrow capitalism in the name of climate change. U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres is the former president of Socialist International. Socialist International has worked closely with Marxist groups within the socialist umbrella, including supporting Daniel Noriega and the Marxist Sandinistas in Nicaragua.

With Guterres and Figueres calling the shots at the United Nations, it makes one wonder whether we really won the Cold War.

In the United States, congressional staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have made it clear that climate activism under the Green New Deal is merely a head-fake for a more far-reaching socialist revolution.

Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff for Ocasio-Cortez, explained this in the July 10, 2019, Washington Post:

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, greeted this startling notion with an attentive poker face. “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti continued. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Getting back to Figueres’ outburst, Trump believes America should not subjugate its citizens’ freedom to the dictates of the United Nations. Trump also realizes the United States is cutting its carbon-dioxide emissions more than any other nation in the world, while the nations that are a part of the Paris Climate Agreement continue to increase their emissions at a rapid pace.

Trump also doesn’t believe it is fair for China, which already emits more than twice as much carbon dioxide as the United States, to be allowed to increase its emissions as much as it wants under the Paris agreement while the United States must agree to economy-strangling restrictions. Finally, Trump doesn’t believe the United States should have to pay billions of dollars in climate “reparations” each year to nations like China that keep increasing their emissions.

While top U.N. officials strategize to implement global socialism under the guise of climate alarmism, Trump is standing up for American sovereignty and individual freedom. That, Ms. Figueres, is how Donald Trump can proudly face his children, his grandchildren, the American people and freedom-loving people around the world.

James Taylor is director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.