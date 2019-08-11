Landgraf: Defending Religious Liberty

We take our freedom to practice religion in Texas without government infringement pretty seriously. I have my own Christian beliefs and I am thankful that I can practice those openly and without intrusion, just as I am thankful everyone has that same opportunity in this country, regardless of their beliefs. That is why I was a co-sponsor and staunch supporter of Senate Bill 1978, also known as the “Save Chick-fil-a Bill”.

Senate Bill 1978, signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 10th, reaffirms our protection from the government infringing upon our religious beliefs. This bill ensures local governments do not endanger these First Amendment freedoms that we hold so dear, whether it is acting against a business or individual. This bill accomplishes that by making it unlawful for a governmental entity to use tax dollars to deny contracts, loans, licenses, or employment opportunities to a person or business over their religious beliefs.

I take great pride in our Texas values, our constitutional rights, and I will continue to fight for protection of religious liberty. This is not the first time I have supported legislation protecting religious liberty and this will sure not be the last.

I thank you for this opportunity to defend your rights in the Texas Legislature and know that I will continue to do so. I look forward to continuing to work on your behalf to ensure that Texas remains the greatest place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.

God bless Texas!