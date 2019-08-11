  • August 11, 2019

Landgraf: Defending Religious Liberty - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf: Defending Religious Liberty

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf was elected in 2014 to House District 81, which encompasses Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler Counties.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:00 am

Landgraf: Defending Religious Liberty By State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

We take our freedom to practice religion in Texas without government infringement pretty seriously. I have my own Christian beliefs and I am thankful that I can practice those openly and without intrusion, just as I am thankful everyone has that same opportunity in this country, regardless of their beliefs. That is why I was a co-sponsor and staunch supporter of Senate Bill 1978, also known as the “Save Chick-fil-a Bill”.

Senate Bill 1978, signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 10th, reaffirms our protection from the government infringing upon our religious beliefs. This bill ensures local governments do not endanger these First Amendment freedoms that we hold so dear, whether it is acting against a business or individual. This bill accomplishes that by making it unlawful for a governmental entity to use tax dollars to deny contracts, loans, licenses, or employment opportunities to a person or business over their religious beliefs.

I take great pride in our Texas values, our constitutional rights, and I will continue to fight for protection of religious liberty. This is not the first time I have supported legislation protecting religious liberty and this will sure not be the last.

I thank you for this opportunity to defend your rights in the Texas Legislature and know that I will continue to do so. I look forward to continuing to work on your behalf to ensure that Texas remains the greatest place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.

God bless Texas!

 

Posted in on Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
81°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Mainly sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]