  • April 26, 2020

LANDGRAF: The Permian Basin will prevail

LANDGRAF: The Permian Basin will prevail

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 2:45 am

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 2:45 am

LANDGRAF: The Permian Basin will prevail State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

As I write this now, I’m watching the sun set in the big West Texas sky. This was a hard day, and yesterday was worse. But tomorrow will be better.

It is difficult to put to words how proud I am to represent a large portion of West Texas in the Texas House of Representatives. My colleagues from other parts of the state, the majority from areas along the I-35 corridor, care deeply about their constituents just like I do. But I represent the people that drive the engine of the Texas economy. My constituents do the hard work that never ends without complaint, as the work you do generates billions of tax dollars that help fund road construction and education in every community in this state.

Oil patch folks are the latest in a long line of hard-working people on whose backs the miraculous modern economy of Texas was built.

Like a kid in grade school who says “my daddy could beat up your daddy” - I can’t help but sometimes think “my constituents are tougher than your constituents” when I’m going about my business down at the Texas Capitol.

We’re in rough waters at the moment, but we’ll be back soon. It’s just a matter of time.

A diamond is just dirt until you apply pressure and time. It’s the struggle that makes it beautiful and rare. And that’s exactly what we have out here. We’ve been tested by fire time and time again, and we’ve come out tougher and more resilient every time. This will be no different.

You inspire me and make me even more proud to be your state representative. My commitment to West Texas will not waver or tire. We will not falter or fail in our fight to defeat COVID-19 and rebuild the Texas and American economies.

The Permian Basin will prevail.

The sun, now hidden under the horizon line, will rise again tomorrow, and so will we. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

God bless Texas,

Brooks Landgraf

