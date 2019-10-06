MILLER: Not every broken watch is correct twice a day

When was the last time someone asked you for the time?

If it was recent, how did you react? More than likely, you took your phone out, hit the button to bring up the screen, gave the time, and went about your day. The simplest of actions that wouldn’t register on your radar.

For the younger crowd, they might not believe there was a time when a device on your wrist could tell you the time.

But what is old is new again, and a certain fruit named company wants you to spend more money for something you can get much cheaper other places.

Recently, that company announced it was releasing a new version of their electronic watch, and dramatically cut the cost of their older versions to make them more available to clientele who do not own their brand of watches.

According to media reports, an older version of watch now costs the low price of $199. If you’re looking at spending on the fancy new version, you’re looking at a watch that starts at $399.

“How hold on a minute you curmudgeon,” you might be saying to yourself. “This watch allows me to track my steps, see text messages, who calls me, and do other things all without having to ever look at my phone!”

That may be true, but if it is, why even bother to have to have a cell phone in the first place?

If you’re trying to walk more, have you tried doing an extra lap? Your cell phone already has a pedometer.

If people are texting or calling you, how hard is it to take a few minutes to check your phones? The people who are that busy have real Siris called “assistants” who can do all those things for them.

The CEO of said fruit company was quoted as saying he enjoys hearing success stories about how Apple watches can be used in the medical filed from warning about early signs of heart attacks, to letting pregnant mothers know if they might need an emergency C-section.

Call me crazy, but maybe affordable healthcare would be better at detecting medical needs. A certain apple a day doesn’t always keep the doctor away.

But the best part about a battery-operated watch is you don’t have to recharge it every night.

What happens when you forget to charge your watch, and you’re without technology? What if your watch becomes outdated and stops working?

A battery costs a whole heck of a lot less than a new watch.

I’m not against technology one bit. In fact, I’m a big fan of it because certain advancements can help make things easier. But having another screen to stare at for something so simple seems like we’re running out of ideas.

It’s also a lot harder to pass down an electronic watch as an heirloom. My favorite watch was my grandfather’s, and now it’s in my possession. My hope is to pass it down to my son in the future. You just can’t do that with these new, electronic watches.

But more importantly, a broken electronic watch has a hard time being right twice a day.