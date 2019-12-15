MILLER: People still hate “The Last Jedi” for some strange reason

If you would have told me 10 years ago we would be getting ready to see the final movie in a new “Star Wars” trilogy, I would have laughed right in your face.

A decade ago, we had just seen the conclusion of the prequel trilogy; a group of movies detailing the rise of the Empire, and witnessed the fall of Anakin Skywalker as he became the evil Darth Vader.

But here we are, and in less than a week, people will be flocking to theaters to see “The Rise of Skywalker,” the ninth episode in the epic space opera, and the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

Helmed by J.J. Abrams (who also directed “The Force Awakes”), a lot of fans have high expectations for the final film, but a small group of people are hoping the director undoes a lot of what happened in the last film, “The Last Jedi.”

This is where I tell you I was a huge fan of “The Last Jedi,” and consider it the second-best film in the saga behind “The Empire Strikes Back.” Be aware, we are entering spoiler country.

In Rian Johnson’s brilliantly directed eighth episode, Kylo Ren (Darth Vader’s whiny grandson) lets protagonist Rey know her parents were nobodies, anticlimactically ending that mystery and not making her related to any characters from previous films.

To me, this was breathtaking: it showed that you did not need to be a member of an elite family to be a Jedi or Force user. It bucked the notion status is important and anyone could be a hero, despite their lineage.

The backstory of Supreme Leader Snoke? Who cares! He was sliced in half towards the end of the film with no explanation of his history. This is the second act, so we have no idea of what his real intentions were.

Then there was Poe Dameron getting demoted because he refused to follow the orders of his superior, played by Laura Dern. Many people were upset a main character was wrong, but it showed his character still has room to grow.

The fact is, Poe disobeyed a direct order and spearheaded a mutiny – a treasonous offense. Unless your name is Donald J. Trump, you’re usually punished for breaking the rules.

The problem with fandoms is fans get too wrapped up in what they want, and fail to see something good when it’s in front of them. Snoke is dead, Leia flew through space, and Rey comes from nothing. It’s done and it’s over with.

I grew up with “Star Wars,” and like Luke Skywalker, the idea of being part of something grander than myself hit all the right notes.

But as I get older, as did Luke, I can also identify with his older self. He tried and failed. He became unsure and insolated himself from everyone. And when those pesky young people came knocking, he was a curmudgeon.

The new story shows the passing of the lightsaber to a new generation. The past has moved on, and mistakes were made, but the next generation is here and willing to take up the mantle.

“The Last Jedi” is a great film, and will help make this final chapter all the more satisfying.

Anyone who wants to hold on only to the past films is more than welcome to do so. But to quote one of the best lines of the new trilogy, “Let the past die.”