MILLER: Only sickness worth having is brown bottle flu

For the last few days, my news feeds have been spreading the news about COVID-19.

My morning routine now involves getting ready to fight the daily grind and seeing if the new disease has gone full-blown Captain Trips. With reported cases increasing around the world, it’s understandable why everyone is on edge.

While scientist still try to figure more out about this new disease and how it spreads, what we know at this time is COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses.

I’ll be the first to tell you I am not a scientist, and cannot tell you anything else about the virus. But there are a bunch of people out there giving false information.

When he’s not verbally attacking a United States veteran who is running for president, Medal for Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh is trying to tell people COVID-19 is just a weaponized version of the common cold.

In Washington, Donald Trump is taking the “head in the sand” strategy in response to the virus, and trying to muzzle the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from giving updates to the public.

Additionally, Trump’s budget for 2020 proposes another 10 percent cut in CDC funding, or about $750 million, and said he has no regrets cutting the department early in his administration.

While talking heads and ineffective leaders go around banging their drums the loudest, what do actual scientists recommend? The same thing they do with any other virus: be vigilant and try to practice great hygiene.

According to the CDC, avoiding any contact with people who are ill is the best way to avoid infection. If you’re not feeling well, they say to stay home (though this is not always possible because most employers don’t believe in paid sick time).

The biggest recommendation the CDC recommends is the one I cannot stress enough: washing your darn hands.

The best method is using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, after you cough, sneeze, blow your nose, or – believe it or not – after you go to the bathroom.

I cannot stress this enough: please wash your hands after using the bathroom. I’ve seen so many people leave without ever glancing towards the sinks. Please start doing that because I promise you are not as clean as you think you are.

Coughing or sneezing into your flexed sleeve is another way to help prevent the spread of disease instead of just coughing into the open like an animal.

We can all take every preventive measure imaginable, but we just don’t know how to predict what a virus can do. What we can do is try to do our best to take care of ourselves, and each other, as much as possible.

Until we get a handle on this new virus, I will personally continue to bathe in sanitizer and keep a handle of whiskey close to me at all times.

