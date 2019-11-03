MILLER: A bundle would be better

While watching the World Series this week, a commercial came on that immediately grabbed my attention.

It was a preview for the new “Star Wars” television show called “The Mandalorian.” Reading previews of the show, the story follows a bounty hunter from the planet Mandalore, and takes place five years after “Return of the Jedi.”

The preview had everything I wanted in a television show: ominous tones, a western in space, and Werner Herzog. Eyes fixated to the screen, I could not be bothered with anything else happening around me at that moment.

When I finally came back from my trance, my partner told me I had the same look on my face that my son gets when Cookie Monster comes on the television.

But in all the excitement of a new “Star Wars” show that explores the universe and doesn’t focus on the Skywalker family, there was one thing that made me upset: the show was going to premier exclusively on Disney’s new streaming service later this month.

You don’t need to be a Jedi to see it’s another mind trick from a corporation trying to suck more money out of consumers.

The idea of a streaming service was so unique back when Netflix first came out. Pay a couple dollars a month, and have access to a large digital library of shows and movies with no commercials. It was a platform to make money-grabbing cable companies nervous.

The thing about Netflix was at the time, they only offered older TV shows. It wasn’t until recently they started introducing new content. That caused the cost of their services to go up.

The other flaw about Netflix was if you wanted to watch the new season of a current television show, you would have to wait a few months before it was uploaded.

Seeing a need in our “need-to-have-it-now” culture, Hulu stepped in to fill that void. Want to avoid commercials? That’s going to be an extra fee.

But not all shows were on Hulu. If you wanted to be up-to-date on “Game of Thrones,” or something on a premium channel, you would need to be member of their streaming service.

Now that football, basketball, soccer, and hockey are all beginning their seasons, if you don’t have cable, some streaming services offer access to live television for an additional fee.

From my math, paying for HBO, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, a person – without taxes – can be looking to pay almost $55 a month for service. Add a new Disney service in there, and you’re looking at almost $60 a month.

Please also remember I received a degree in English, and math is far from my strongest subject.

People will argue that this is capitalism at its finest: either pick one, two, or no services, and save money, or pick all the services and just pay the bill.

But by choosing not to pay for streaming, you’re more than likely going to be an outcast when you can’t talk about them with your friends and coworkers.

If the services were all offered in a bundle and in the same centralized location, that would make things so much easier for everyone.

I personally don’t plan on subscribing to every new streaming service that comes out. There’s no need to pay all that money just to complain there is nothing to watch.