MILLER: Mr. Cruz learns about government interference

Senator Ted Cruz and I do not agree on a lot of things, but I think we may have found a rare agreement: we both feel the government shouldn’t be telling people what to do with their bodies.

As someone who thinks too much about the wandering hands of government, Cruz recently expressed concern about a proposed bill in Alabama that would, well, allow government hands to wander.

As a self-described defender of small government, the junior senator from Texas expressed outrage at a proposed bill that would make men get a vasectomy by the age of 50, or after their third child.

The bill, filed by State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham), states the procedure would be done at the respective man’s “own expense,” and, while not stated, is a response to a law recently signed that criminalized abortion.

The bill has no chance of going anywhere in that state’s legislature. But not allowing an opportunity to go to waste, Cruz took to President Donald Trump’s favorite social media platform last week to express how unfair it is for the government to tell someone what to do with their bodies.

Irony died that day, and its cause was Ted Cruz.

In 2015, Cruz talked about how great a government shutdown would have been in order to defund Planned Parenthood: an organization that deals in women’s care such as access to birth control, STI testing, and cancer screenings.

While a small portion of Planned Parenthoods do offer abortion services, the organization’s goal is to offer services giving women the right to choose what they do with their bodies.

Taking options away or forcing women to carry a child to term is the government telling people what to do with their bodies. And Cruz has repeatedly come out against a woman’s right to choose.

In fairness to Cruz, I understand his religious beliefs are why he is pro-life. But if lawmakers are going to make women carry a fetus to term, they should start by expanding benefits to help feed those children, and work on making paid family leave a law.

But then my priest told me about the time Jesus proclaimed abortions should be outlawed, women should know their place, and struggling parents should be forced to choose between work and childcare.

As a strict Constitutionalist, you would think Cruz would be willing to listen to the people who elected him and work to make sure men and women are treated as equals.

But the good senator proved once again the only way to get him to be loyal is by calling his wife ugly during a presidential election.

Until lawmakers can see small government involves making sure men and women have the option to choose what works best for them, we will all have to continue to practice safer sex.

My suggestion is to do what I do: carry a wallet-sized photo of Ted Cruz and take it out whenever you’re in the mood.

Nothing will take you and your partner out of the moment quicker.