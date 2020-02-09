MILLER: Geography can be challenging

West Texans have a lot to be proud of after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

The insanely talented Patrick Mahomes not only became the youngest person to win the game’s most valuable player award, but he’s also a Texas boy! He played quarterback at Texas Tech, so he plays with that West Texas determination!

This year’s Super Bowl was great not just because of the come-from-behind victory, but because Odessans can tell people, “That young man is one of us! We got to see him at the beginning of his career in Lubbock!”

But even with his newfound fame, that poor kid lost something last week: he was involuntarily relocated from Missouri to the state of Kansas.

Now I have nothing against Kansas. Yes, the state government probably spends a lot of time telling people Arkansas is pronounced differently, and people who can’t get into a traditional college apply to Kansas State, but you would imagine the President of the United States would know the Chiefs play in Missouri.

To be fair to Donald Trump, it’s not his fault professional sports teams’ names can be misleading.

The Dallas Cowboys don’t play in Dallas; they play in Arlington. The San Francisco 49ers play in Santa Clara, Calif., which is 45 miles outside of the city. The New York Giants and New York Jets don’t even play in New York, they play in New Jersey.

Back when they were the Oilers, the football team moved to Tennessee, where there is no oil. And in Utah, they have the Jazz, which is weird because Utah doesn’t allow music.

For the average person, it’s impossible to know where every city of every state is located. As Texans, we know where our major cities are, where the best barbecue is located, and even know a few capitals of lesser states in the Union.

But when the President doesn’t know where a major city is on the map, that’s a problem. He has a huge group of people on the payroll to keep him from sounding silly. Not to mention he’s supposed to be the figurehead for everyone in our country.

After the big game, I heard people say how easy it was to make a mistake, and how even they were not aware Kansas City was in Missouri.

“There’s a Kansas City in Kansas so it’s practically the same,” someone told me.

Saying one city is like another is like telling a West Texan there’s no difference between Odessa and Midland. You just don’t do that.

In high school, students are required to take geography where they learn not just about other countries, but about the other states in our nation. If you’ve ever sent a package through the post office, you know exact locations matter.

Politics aside, if you’re unfamiliar with the layout of our country, now is a good time to take a refresher course. Each state has something great to offer, from sea to shining sea.

After all, we’re not in Kansas (City) anymore.