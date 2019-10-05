  • October 5, 2019

MILLER: Church to host pumpkin patch, Halloween event - Odessa American: Nathaniel Miller

e-Edition Subscribe

MILLER: Church to host pumpkin patch, Halloween event

Proceeds benefit youth ministries, West Texas Food Bank

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 3:00 am

MILLER: Church to host pumpkin patch, Halloween event By Nathaniel Miller Odessa American

The weather may not feel like fall, but The Bridge has scheduled to still bring autumn and Halloween to the Permian Basin.

For the second year in a row, the church, 3901 E. Yukon Road, is scheduled to host a pumpkin patch for residents throughout October. The event is scheduled to start Sunday, and will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Bridge has also scheduled their second Halloween Hoot from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

Assistant Pastor Kelby Davis said last year’s Halloween Hoot had about 1,500 people show up, and organizers are hoping to have a bigger turnout than before.

“This is our second year, and we had such a great experience last year, we ordered more pumpkins this year,” Davis said, adding the church has invited local schools to come and visit the patch.

The pumpkin patch itself is free to attend, but pumpkins vary in price by size. Davis said the Halloween Hoot is also scheduled to be free to attend, and will also have various items such as jumpers, face painting, food, and props for photos.

Proceeds raised through the event will benefit the children’s ministries and the West Texas Food Bank, Davis said.

Craig Stoker, director of marking and communications with the Texas Food Bank, called The Bridge a great community partner and one of the first locations to host their mobile food pantry.

“We love being included in the annual pumpkin fundraiser, and we look forward to growing and strengthening our partnership with The Bridge,” he said.

Davis said the goal of the two events is to help bring people and families out together to connect to each other, and with their communities. With other events, such as FiddleSticks Farms in Midland, Davis said she hopes the event becomes an annual tradition for everyone.

“Our mission is to connect people with their community and God,” Davis said. “We just love to have events … that welcome all kinds of people from our community to come and be a community.”

 

IF YOU GO:

>> What: The Bridge Church Pumpkin Patch.

>> When: 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m., until 7 p.m. Friday through Sundays. Pumpkin Patch opens Sunday and runs through Oct. 31.

>> Where: The Bridge Church, 3901 E. Yukon Road.

>> Cost: Free to attend, but pumpkins priced by size.

>> What: Halloween Hoot.

>> When: 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

>> Where: The Bridge Church, 3901 E. Yukon Road.

Posted in on Saturday, October 5, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
69°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 91°/Low 53°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 51°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]