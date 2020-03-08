MILLER: An open letter to my son

To my beautiful boy,

You’re too young to understand what is happening, but by the time this column runs, you will be a big brother. Your mother and I will be welcoming your sister into this world, and she will soon be sharing our home.

She is going to cry, take up a lot of our attention, and more importantly, she is going to be in your space. But I am letting you know that does not mean when we are holding her that we love you any less. Our love for you both is so large that it covers you both.

None of this makes sense to you right now, because you’re watching “Sesame Street” and laughing at the monsters. But I’m telling you these things because when I was a child, no one explained how a new baby was going to change the family dynamic.

When your aunt was born, I felt like she was going take all the attention away from me, and your grandparents were going to stop loving me, and ultimately have me replaced.

That obviously didn’t happen, but as a small child, no one took the time to explain what a new baby means. Instead, I remember your grandparents and great-grandparents laughing as I hid under a table crying because I didn’t fully understand what was happening.

When she got older, your aunt and I fought. A lot. But you would never know that now seeing how close we are when we get together.

My goal is to never let you experience that confusion I felt before she was born.

As you get older, I may have different jokes I share between you and your sister, but that does not mean I have picked one of you over the other, or love you differently.

When I look at you, I’ll always see the baby who danced in his crib when music was playing. As a toddler, you’ll always be that little boy who couldn’t control his laughter during the final verse of “C is for Cookie.”

When the new baby gets here, she will not take away your “Mijo” title, and she will not take away your “Chopper” nickname bestowed upon you after watching “Star Wars: Rebels.” Those are our shared moments.

There may be times when your father is involved in his work, but it’s only because he is trying to make sure you and your sister have enough food and clothing.

I may not always have time to get on the floor and play your favorite games, and there may be times I get home later than normal, but don’t ever think I am away on purpose. I promise your love will always be the thing driving me home.

I cannot predict what the future holds, or how things will play out, but I know I will do everything I can to make sure you are loved, and you never doubt my love for even one second.

Sturgill Simpson wrote an album based about his experience with fatherhood, and in one of the songs, he talks about measuring a man by how much he loves.

I treasure each moment I spend with you on this Earth. And I look forward to the memories we will get to spend together as we move forward.