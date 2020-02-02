MILLER: We’ve had a space force before its official creation

For the first time since the creation of the Air Force, the United States has a new branch in its mighty military arsenal — The United States Space Force.

Officially becoming an independent branch on Dec. 20, the organization is dedicated to preserving the satellites dedicated to international communications and observation. Russia and China currently have formidable space capabilities, so it only makes sense for the U.S. to have one as well.

It’s a long way from the creation of Starfleet (and even if the branch’s newly designed logo is a blatant rip off of the fictional Space United Nations) it’s a step in the right direction for us fans of science fiction.

Oh sure, the official duties of the newly created department sound boring on paper, and proof of intelligent life beyond our universe is unknown, but anyone who has played a video game or read a book will tell you that is how most adventures begin.

It might even start off in the generic science-fiction way: a worm hole will open out past one of the gas giants (probably Saturn) and an unknown alien species will race toward Earth with only conquest on their minds.

They’ll come with future weapons and claim mankind is a plague on the universe, and the only way to cleanse the stars is by complete annihilation.

Or maybe in a millennium, mankind will have finally colonized Mars, and the scientific branch of the Apple-Coca-Cola megacorporation will unknowingly open a portal to Hell and unleash the vast armies of the underworld.

Yes, the above scenarios are just as likely to happen as a fair impeachment trial, but for those of us who read Robert Heinlein’s “Starship Troopers” or played enough multiplayer matches on “Halo” will be ready.

And what better way to protect the Earth then by recruiting the very people who grew up waiting for the mentioned scenarios?

Long gone is the stereotype of gamers being overweight loners with no social life. A lot of us grew up to graduate college, hold steady jobs, are physically fit, and have families; all on top of not having an active social life.

Growing up with our noses in books and heads in space, we liked to imagine new worlds, new species, and if push comes to shove, we wanted to be the first on our blocks with a confirmed kill.

An actual department focused on space sounds like it’s the perfect avenue for those who want to serve in Rico’s Roughnecks and are looking for a far-reaching adventure.

Of course, we realize that isn’t going to happen. Active members would probably monitor and launch Earth’s satellites. The branch would monitor space in accordance to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (which states nothing in space can be claimed as a single county’s territory).

Countries also cannot build military bases or conduct military maneuvers in the reaches of space or store nuclear weapons in areas orbiting the planet.

Things change, though, and there’s no telling what will happen in our lifetime or the next, and us nerds will be ready when it happens.

And if the government is going to put the spaceship from “Asteroids” on an official logo, you can’t convince us that’s not a subliminal recruitment message.