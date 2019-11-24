MILLER: Another hater’s guide to the Grammys

In this same space seven years ago, back when I was a young punk, I wrote a column about the Grammys and how I believed they were a trash award.

Now as an older punk, and the previous column is old enough to be a sarcastic second grader, I figured it was time to write a new column about how after almost a decade, the Grammys are still terrible.

In this day of remakes, sequels, and reboots, everything is fair game, including old articles. Buckle up readers, we’re going for a ride.

Since we last dropped in on the Grammys, the awards committee is still riding high on their own self-importance and putting out nominees that are popular at this moment, and not indicative of what is good music for the year.

This year’s nominees for Album of the Year include:

“I,I” by Bon Iver.

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” by Lana Del Rey.

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish.

“Thank U, Next,” by Ariana Grande.

“I Used to Know Her,” by H.E.R.

“7,” by Lil Nas X.

“Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo.

“Father of the Bride,” by Vampire Weekend.

Still high off of an indie band win when The Arcade Fire won in 2011, the committee decided Bon Iver needed to be nominated to throw vegetarian hipsters a non-animal bone to make them feel important and keep them interested in the Grammys.

Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande seem like they would be nice people, but their music is like picking out cookie cutters from Hobby Lobby: they’re just different enough to make you feel you’re getting something special when it’s really the same item.

Vampire Weekend is the closest to what mayonnaise would sound like if the condiment was an instrument and void of personality.

I get it, it’s easy to write me off as an out-of-touch person who is not with the times anymore, and I respect your opinion in being completely wrong.

The problem with the Grammys is they’re the musical equivalent of being popular in high school: it’s based off how lucky you are, they’re not really good, and no one cares once you leave.

As a fan of Tool, I am very upset “Fear Inoculum” was not nominated for Album of the Year. The band took 13 years to put together an album that is not only a musical journey, but lyrically sound as well. No special songwriters, just four musicians doing what musicians love to do.

Slipknot was not nominated for Best Metal Performance with “We Are Not Your Kind,” and it’s a shame because this album is an emotional ride from start to end. It’s not a collection of singles, but an actual album with each track building off one another.

Sturgill Simpson is also improving as an artist, and “Sound & Fury” is easily his best album to date, and better than a lot of music out there. But there isn’t a single nomination for him.

Even Taylor Swift, America’s favorite youngest sister still looking for love, did not get nominated for Album of the Year for her latest work, “Lover.”

Instead of individual genres, the committee should take the best of each category, and put them together to see what is best overall. Great music is more than genre, it’s about great music.

I’m not here to change minds about your individual taste, I believe each person should enjoy the music that makes them happy. I’m just looking for more variety in my awards show.

With that being said, I look forward to Joaquin Phoenix winning best actor at the Academy Awards next year in the “Bland White Guy Goes Mad Because Life Doesn’t Go His Way” category.