MILLER: Life, death, and the Dallas Cowboys

The clock on the wall had just hit 3:25 p.m., and the sound of kickoff from the football game confirmed it was indeed, Sunday afternoon.

By all standards it was just another ordinary day; until the doctor came in and told us the baby was finally ready for delivery.

When my son was born, he decided to come into the world during a Dallas Cowboys game, thus cementing his status as a life-long fan. Now and forever, I will point out he was born into his fandom, and has no other options when it comes to picking his football team.

Because I was, and still am, unable to deal with childbirth like an adult, I would occasionally glance at the television on the wall during the labor and delivery process just to take mental breaks. When my better half told me my constant encouragement of “push” helped her in the process, I jokingly told her I was so adamant because the Cowboys were on offense and marching down the field.

When I woke up minutes later and picked myself off the floor, I realized I deserved the hit.

For my son, it will not matter to him he was born during a football game. His birthday will always be about him, and the mountain of presents he will surely be showered with on his special day.

For me, it means everything.

Two days before my son was born, we buried both of my grandparents. Having been married for 59 years, my grandparents couldn’t stand to be apart, and died unexpectedly – and only hours apart from each other.

There was no warning and no symptoms. My grandfather was the first to go in the morning, and hours later, surrounded by family, my grandmother followed him.

My grandfather was a Cowboys fan, and when I could, I would go over to their house, drink a beer, and my grandfather and I would cheer for our team while my grandmother would laugh when the Cowboys would lose.

A woman strong in her Catholic faith, my grandmother used to tell me she couldn’t understand why I would watch the Cowboys every Sunday, but couldn’t bother to go to mass on a weekly basis. I told her Tony Romo made me pray more than any priest ever could.

I’m sure it was comical for everyone else watching a grown man run from a small Hispanic woman after that moment.

It was devastating when they both died just before the 2018 season started. After so many seasons of going 8-8, there was some comfort knowing my grandfather wouldn’t have to endure anymore heartache of mediocrity.

It was hard to endure last season without my grandparents in their usual spot. I used to joke the only way out of rooting for this team was in a pine box.

This year though, the Cowboys look like contenders, and my mother and I still get together – now with my son in tow — and mutter things that my grandfather used to say during the game.

“The team that scores first usually loses anyways,” he would say when the team would fall behind.

My son just turned one-year-old, and when we watch the Cowboys, I still remember how on his birthday, the team ended up losing 13-24 and went down 1-2.

Losing is never any fun, but when I look at my son, and know he’ll be carrying on our family’s love of the game, that day will always feel like a win.