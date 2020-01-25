  • January 25, 2020

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:00 am

MILLER: A mental vacation in the palm of my hand By Nathaniel Miller nmiller@oaoa.com Odessa American

Digging another hole, I kept praying my shovel was finally going to hit the jackpot.

I had spent the last hour walking around and pushing my tool into the ground, finding another helping of nothing as I tossed the clumps of soil off to the side. The big payday I was hoping for seemed like it was never going to happen.

I needed the money. Paying off my mortgage was getting harder and harder with each passing day, and the guy I owed money to was always remind me of the debt hanging over my head.

Of course, what I described above didn’t really to me. Instead, it happened to my character in an old save of “Animal Crossing,” a social simulation video game where real people can run away from their problems by, well, hiding in a world where they can simulate real-world problems.

The objective of the game is simple: your character moves to a new town without a bell (the in-game currency) to their name. The local real estate agent gives you a home, and in between paying it off, you can fish and do activities.

Once you pay off your mortgage, your house gets upgraded, and you start paying all over again.

Much like life (or the “Game of Life”), there is no winning, you just hope to do a little better each time.

I’ve purchased this game twice on two separate game systems (with plans to purchase it a third time later this year), and people often wonder why someone would spend money to simulate something you can do in real life.

For starters, the game gives you unlimited time to pay off your mortgage. You can pay as little or as much as you want; making it severely different than real life when the bank laughs in your face when you ask for a deadline extension.

The game also allows you to start a new life in a new town, with neighbors you don’t know, and the opportunity to be whatever type of person you feel best suits your personality. In real life, getting out of any town, again requires a little thing called money.

I feel the most important aspect of the game is that it allows people a chance to take a mental break from all that goes on in the world right now.

Tribal politics, the possibility of a pandemic on the horizon, and a Doomsday Clock inching closer to midnight, playing a game with anthropomorphic animals seems more appealing than dealing with reality.

Please don’t get me wrong, I am not advocating running away into a world of make believe to escape life, I’m saying it’s OK to take little vacations to a far away place every now and then.

At least, until my son decides it’s time for “Sesame Street.” It’s better to deal with reality than a real-world Oscar the Grouch.

>> Contact Nathaniel Miller on twitter at @OAgovernment,Â on Facebook at OA Nathaniel Miller or call 432-333-7769

Posted in on Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

