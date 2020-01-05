MILLER: Here’s hoping everyone gets 2020 vision this year

Waking up with a clanging in my head from ringing in the new year a bit too enthusiastically, I walked out of my bedroom to see my better half running down the hallway with a panicked look in her eyes.

In a scene right out of a horror film, she breezed past me while clutching our 1-year-old close to her chest. As she and the baby flew into his bedroom, the only words out of her mouth instructed me to get a plastic bag.

The boy had a blowout, and any parent will tell you a baby with an overflowing diaper will wake up you quicker than any cup of coffee ever could.

Despite a pounding headache and being more in the way than actual help, we laughed as we cleaned him up, noting a severely dirty diaper is one heck of a way to bring in not just the new year, but a new decade.

“Never thought you would be doing this 10 years ago,” she said to me as we finished up our task.

She was correct. At the beginning of 2010, parenthood was the furthest thing from my mind.

Ten years ago, I was just a fresh-faced punk kid who had just graduated college. I was on my way to taking my first adult job as a reporter, and was looking forward to making my way in the world.

Since then, I was lucky enough to interview people I would have never dreamed of talking with, moving to West Texas to immerse myself into the culture, and meet some of the best friends I’ve ever had. At the end of the decade, I moved back to my hometown, and became a father.

When looking at all the “best of” articles on the internet, everything feels so close, and far away. The film “Inception” came out in 2010, and I still remember purchasing the ticket to see it.

It seems like just yesterday everyone was saying “winter is coming,” and could not stop analyzing every piece of information in “Game of Thrones.”

We lived through two presidential elections, saw the legalization of gay marriage, and watched two Supreme Court nominees ascend to the bench. While those moments are still divisive, you cannot argue their importance.

Now as we enter a new decade, everything in front of us is new and exciting. The promise of a new future is inspiring and worth celebrating.

Personally, as we get ready to welcome a daughter into our family, the only thing I fear about this new year (and decade) is how quickly time really passes us.

I used to think “Time” by Pink Floyd was just a cool song about old people singing about growing old. I never took the lyrics about 10 years passing by so literal until recently.

So here’s to a new year. Just remember to make it count before we have to start ringing in the 2030s.