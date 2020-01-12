  • January 12, 2020

MILLER: Quitting is an option? - Odessa American: Nathaniel Miller

e-Edition Subscribe

MILLER: Quitting is an option?

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 4:00 am

MILLER: Quitting is an option? By Nathaniel Miller nmiller@oaoa.com Odessa American

At some point in our lives, we’ve all wondered what it must mean to be a member of England’s royal family.

Traveling the world, having people jump to your every whim, and eating only the world’s finest foods sounds like a dream. On the other hand, having the notorious British tabloids follow you and criticize your every move while photographers hide behind every corner sounds panic-inducing.

Being fed up with the royal rat race, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping away from their senior royal roles to become more financially independent and to divide their time between Britain and North America.

While the rest of the world tries to figure out what “financially independent” means for a royal couple (and if Harry could stand to work a standard 8 a.m., through 5 p.m., shift), I have an even bigger question: did anyone else know it was possible to just quit your family?

Personally, my family is large. My mother is one of four siblings, and I have eight immediate cousins between all of them. My grandparents had even larger families, and were one of numerous children, meaning we have uncles, aunts, and cousins across south Texas.

To help put it in perspective, the first visit with our son’s pediatrician had me come face-to-face with a cousin I didn’t even know existed (the nurse’s grandmother is the sister of my grandfather). My better half, coming from a small family, is still trying to figure out exactly what she’s gotten herself into.

As a commoner, it’s easy for me to dismiss the young couple’s decisions. I don’t have an uncle who hung around with a known pedophile, I don’t have to worry about every little decision I make being hung out to dry, and I don’t have to go through a whole group of people just to talk to my immediate family.

However, with a large Hispanic family, sometimes the idea of having a group of people to deliver messages to one another sounds heavenly. In our family, if you have a disagreement with someone, you say you hate their guts, and then follow up asking what dish they’re bringing to Thanksgiving.

From what I’ve been reading, a lot of people are putting the couple’s decision on Meghan, which is unfair. She may have known the life of a British royal is tough, but the way she is covered is unfair.

At the end of the day, the young couple wants peace in their world, and the ability to raise their child their way. They are very different than William and Kate, who are almost robotic in their long wait to ascension to the throne.

For a lot of people, the announcement is huge news. For others, they couldn’t care less what is happening across the pond. The best thing to do is just ignore the whole situation, and let a growing family live in peace.

Or if you need to take solace in something, you can always know an American is finding a way to stick it to the British crown.

>> Contact Nathaniel Miller on twitter at @OAgovernment,Â on Facebook at OA Nathaniel Miller or call 432-333-7769

Posted in on Sunday, January 12, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: S at 15mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 37°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]