MILLER: Quitting is an option?

At some point in our lives, we’ve all wondered what it must mean to be a member of England’s royal family.

Traveling the world, having people jump to your every whim, and eating only the world’s finest foods sounds like a dream. On the other hand, having the notorious British tabloids follow you and criticize your every move while photographers hide behind every corner sounds panic-inducing.

Being fed up with the royal rat race, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping away from their senior royal roles to become more financially independent and to divide their time between Britain and North America.

While the rest of the world tries to figure out what “financially independent” means for a royal couple (and if Harry could stand to work a standard 8 a.m., through 5 p.m., shift), I have an even bigger question: did anyone else know it was possible to just quit your family?

Personally, my family is large. My mother is one of four siblings, and I have eight immediate cousins between all of them. My grandparents had even larger families, and were one of numerous children, meaning we have uncles, aunts, and cousins across south Texas.

To help put it in perspective, the first visit with our son’s pediatrician had me come face-to-face with a cousin I didn’t even know existed (the nurse’s grandmother is the sister of my grandfather). My better half, coming from a small family, is still trying to figure out exactly what she’s gotten herself into.

As a commoner, it’s easy for me to dismiss the young couple’s decisions. I don’t have an uncle who hung around with a known pedophile, I don’t have to worry about every little decision I make being hung out to dry, and I don’t have to go through a whole group of people just to talk to my immediate family.

However, with a large Hispanic family, sometimes the idea of having a group of people to deliver messages to one another sounds heavenly. In our family, if you have a disagreement with someone, you say you hate their guts, and then follow up asking what dish they’re bringing to Thanksgiving.

From what I’ve been reading, a lot of people are putting the couple’s decision on Meghan, which is unfair. She may have known the life of a British royal is tough, but the way she is covered is unfair.

At the end of the day, the young couple wants peace in their world, and the ability to raise their child their way. They are very different than William and Kate, who are almost robotic in their long wait to ascension to the throne.

For a lot of people, the announcement is huge news. For others, they couldn’t care less what is happening across the pond. The best thing to do is just ignore the whole situation, and let a growing family live in peace.

Or if you need to take solace in something, you can always know an American is finding a way to stick it to the British crown.