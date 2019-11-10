HART: Keeping up With the Ukrainians

Planting CIA operatives in the Trump campaign (an “insurance policy” as Peter Strzok called it) was an epic and embarrassing failed attempt to get rid of Trump via the Russian hoax. But the Dems are still manufacturing crimes. Led by head weasel Adam “Shifty” Schiff, the Dems are trying to use third-hand knowledge of another supposed “crime” that never happened.

The “do-nothing Democrats” now open House sessions with a call to order and a prayer, followed by an investigation. They leak parts of their inquiries and then CNN breathlessly runs with them as if they are facts. They cannot beat Trump in a fair election, so they try to undermine him by “death from a thousand paper cuts.”

After the left’s dishonesty in the Russian investigation, the orchestrated false accusations in the Kavanaugh hearing, the talk of Trump “obstruction of justice” for a crime he never committed, and the Democrat-funded Steele dossier that allowed the DOJ and FBI to obtain dubious FISA court warrants, one would think that average Americans would see through their Deep-State games.

Now Adam Schiff, the little Schiff-Head, lying under the protection of being a Congressman (it’s in the job description), is seeking out liberal staffers to interview in secret in a Soviet-style grand jury. He will not allow questioning by anyone but himself or his cronies, in secret, only leaking what he wants and willing to ruin anyone’s life in pursuit of power. And Democrats tell us that Trump is undermining democracy?

He says this “whistle-blower” he conjured up wants to testify in secret because he is scared. It can mean only one thing: He also has dirt on the Clintons.

“Shifty” Schiff is running a sham investigation, based on a third-hand account by a politically partisan person’s “concern” about what Trump said on the Ukrainian call. My reaction when I first heard about the call was, Ukraine has workable phone service?

This is different than the Bill Clinton impeachment. Trump is getting impeached for opening HIS mouth. In the Clinton White House, “whistle-blower” meant something entirely different.

It was more fun when Trump was a Russian agent sleeping with Playmates and porn stars and keeping them quiet with hush money. Now we are down to someone in the White House hearing of a conversation Trump had with the Ukrainian president and being “concerned” about it? Dipping into the same corrupt ATM for U.S. politicians, “Quid Pro Joe” Biden, with Obama’s backing, threatened to fire a prosecutor who was looking into his jake-legged son’s energy company. Remember when Obama told the Russian president on a hot mic to tell Vlad he’d have “more flexibility after his [second] election”? For what? Something so bad he could not do it in his first term?

Dems live in the past. They loved taking Nixon down, and they have trotted out Woodward and Bernstein to say this is worse than Watergate. They even had John Dean testify. It is like the ‘70s; I cannot wait to see what Johnny Carson has to say about it in tonight’s monologue.

Now with the Ukraine thing they are going after Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, too, having run out of parking tickets to allege. Next we might get Giuliani and Trump on something, perhaps getting a whistle-blower to say that their hair comb-overs are technically cover-ups.

What the Dems are doing with this inquiry, after investigating the casino in Washington (which I presume Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren got the license for), is playing their own game by their own rules. They seem to just be sitting there and rolling the dice at the craps table until they get what they want. It’s not how it should work.

Heads up, Dems: what you don’t kill, you make stronger. America sent Trump to Washington to upset the status quo, drain the swamp, make heads roll, and change business as usual in that corrupt culture. Dems don’t like their honey hole, taxpayer funds, to be disrupted, so they hate Trump – and yet America cheers him.

The media and Hollywood leftist elites actively cheer this impeachment farce along. Michael Moore said he’d go on a hunger strike until Trump is impeached. Doctors have given him 25 years to live.

Hunter Biden had no natural gas experience other than once eating at a Taco Bell. But he got a $600k-a-year seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company threatened by a prosecutor whom his dad had fired. “Quid Pro Joe” Biden addressed it as all skilled politicians would, essentially saying, “We’ve done nothing wrong and promise never to do it again.”