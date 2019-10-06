A SHARP LIFE: Arranging individual time with kids proves meaningful

One of the goals that the Wonder Woman and I have as we parent our four Sharpnadoes is to be intentional about getting one-on-one time with each of our children. As an only child this was never an issue for me growing up, but as the father of four getting individual time can be a difficult but rewarding endeavor.

Recently I took each of the girls out on a date to dinner and a performance at the local children’s theater. The 6-year-old Ballerina and the 4-year-old Fashionista surprised me by both picking performances of The Little Mermaid to attend, so a couple of weeks ago I spent my Friday night, AND my Saturday afternoon singing along to Under the Sea.

One of the reasons that I love these individual outings is because I learn so much about my kids when it’s just the two of us. It can be difficult to have a conversation, much less a meaningful exchange, when the Sharp circus is in full swing, but individually they can really open up.

For example, the Ballerina is currently thinking that in the future she may find gainful employment as a construction worker, a kid walker (like a dog walker, but for kids), and as the sole proprietor of a lemonade stand.

I’m not sure about these specific choices, but I’m glad to see that she’s already realized that employment in the coming years is going to require a diverse set of skills.

True to form, the Fashionista adored the romance between the prince and the mermaid, and she was delighted to choose “pete-stuh” for her meal. Both dates were loads of fun, but there is one thing that has been bothering me ever since, and I think it’s time I get this off my chest — the plot of The Little Mermaid is complete hogwash.

In the story, the mermaid makes a deal with the evil Ursula to give up her voices for legs. If she can get the prince to plant true love’s kiss on her in three days she stays human, but if not she goes back to being a mermaid and becomes Ursula’s slave.

She then spends all this time with the prince not talking and trying to get him to fall in love with her as if she is in a silent film. What’s the problem you ask? Well, in a world without paper, pens, and alphabets this plot would make a lot of sense. But in a world in which the princess has already signed her name to a contract with Ursula how hard would it be for her to just write a small note to the prince explaining everything?

I realize that without this contrivance there wouldn’t be much of a movie, but if dads are going to sit through these things Disney is just going to have to do a little better. Maybe a movie about a princess who runs a lemonade stand would make sense.