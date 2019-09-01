A SHARP LIFE: Dad duties and the tooth wars

Readers to this column are no strangers to my inadequacies as a father. Fatherhood requires a man to take on different roles, some of which he is suited for, and some of which don’t come as naturally. I’m good at playing catch, bad at compassionately listening to mournful wails about booboos, and if recent events are any indication, I’m a pretty poor excuse for a tooth fairy.

How bad am I at being the tooth fairy? Well, this isn’t even the first time that my fairy foibles have been a topic of in this column. The first time that I performed this parental task (when the Zoologist lost his first tooth) a child woke up, I narrowly avoided a major injury, the wonder Woman was nearly concussed, and we fled the room as fast as possible. We were ultimately forced to make the tooth and money exchange with some sleight of hand the next morning when we woke the kids up. And I’ve only slightly improved since then.

It’s unclear how much having fairy-challenged parents affects a child in their formative years, but I’m sure they’ll be fine. Kids are resilient. Or so I thought until recently when the six-year-old Ballerina began losing teeth. When she lost her first tooth she began plotting to put a booby-trap in her room to catch the tooth fairy. Thankfully, she either fell asleep before she did this, or her traps weren’t designed to catch a fairy who was actually a middle-aged man. Either way, a dollar was exchanged for her first tooth without incident. Then came the second tooth.

The night she lost her second tooth, well after bedtime by the way, she came running across the house screaming and holding her bloody tooth in her hand. I helped her clean up, gave her a baggy for the tooth and told her the tooth fairy would be by after she was asleep. The only problem was, the tooth fairy got busy dealing with real life that night and forgot to show up. Sometimes these things happen.

I was getting ready the next morning when the Ballerina burst into the bathroom to shouts of “Where’s my dollar?” I spent a couple of minutes of fatherly due diligence discussing entitlement and how back in my day we were happy with a dollar and could probably buy a whole Happy Meal with it. After I stepped down from my soap box I assured her that I would contact the tooth fairy and make sure it showed up the next night.

“Wait, you know the tooth fairy,” she said. I assured her that I knew the tooth fairy quite well, and that I felt very confident that the tooth fairy would atone for the mistake by making sure to show up this time.

And he did. Nobody forgot, nobody got stuck in a trap, and now the Ballerina has one more dollar than she did before. Now I just have to explain to her that her plan to pay for a family vacation with money from the tooth fairy isn’t really going to work out.