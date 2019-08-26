CATES:Difficult conversations with healthcare providers

If you are being admitted into a hospital, there are several questions you should be asked by the nursing staff who get you settled in your room.

Doctors’ offices are asking these questions frequently as well. They’ll ask about allergies, the medications you are taking, and how you get around at home, and many other questions about your current health, health history and environment.

All of those are very important, but today, I want to talk about the ones that are hard to ask — and for many people hard to answer.

Those are the questions about domestic violence, sexual assault, depression, and thoughts of suicide.

I remember as a young nurse how hard those were for me to ask, because I didn’t really know what I would do with the answers. So I would try to ask them as quickly as I could and just get past them.

Then I had a cousin lose one of her children to suicide. One of the things she said about a year after he died has stuck with me ever since, “I wish I had known to ask if he was suicidal. I wish someone who knew to ask had asked that question.”

Ever since then, asking has not been nearly so hard, because I now understood why those questions are so important. Asking those questions could save a life. They are not there to add to the massive amounts of paperwork we do in hospitals and doctors’ offices, they are there to find out about a serious issue in a person’s life — before that issue becomes a life-threatening event.

Just as important — if not more important than the questions about domestic abuse, sexual assault, depression and suicidal thoughts are the answers.

The University of Utah recently published a study in which 47.5 percent of patients who felt like they faced one or more of those four threats did not disclose this information to their caregivers. The authors stated embarrassment, fear of judgment, and fear of long-term implications as reasons people did not share the information.

One of the first things I asked as I read this study was, “if people don’t want to communicate about this stuff, how did they get the data for this study?”

The authors discussed that, and then actually listed it as a study limitation. They surveyed over 4,500 people in a national online survey and asked about a variety of conditions and if they had deliberately withheld any of those from their doctor.

If they answered yes, they were then asked why the withheld that information. The limitation of the study is that those folks could still be withholding the information on those four serious issues — even in an anonymous online survey, so it is likely that there are more folks out there who have those issues and haven’t discussed them with their doctor than this survey found.

As I said earlier, these questions and the answers are important. They save lives! Doctors and hospitals can help people get the resources they need to make sure they are safe.

Doctors also need to know this information to provide the best care to their patients.

For instance, if someone has been sexually assaulted, their doctor is going to know to watch out for sexually transmitted diseases or post-traumatic stress disorder.

The issue with talking about these things is trust. This one of the many reasons why having a relationship with a primary health care provider is so important. Trust is earned — and that takes a relationship.

Patients have to trust their health care provider is not going to judge them, further endanger them, or embarrass them. Doctors and healthcare providers need to make sure that they give the space and time for patients to bring up those difficult subjects and/or answer those difficult questions, and that they demonstrate to patients that they can be trusted.

One of the things I remind nurses and other healthcare professionals on a regular basis and try to live by in my own practices is that we are in the caring business, not the judgment business.

I wish I could say that is true for every health care provider, every day, with every patient, unfortunately, we are not always perfect at that — myself included. But I do know that people in the healthcare business want to make a positive difference for patients, and that means we don’t judge, we don’t embarrass, we help.

If you are one of those people who can answer yes to one of those four hard questions: Are you a victim of domestic violence? Are you a victim of sexual assault? Are you suffering from feelings of depression? Have you ever felt suicidal or felt like killing yourself? Please, please reach out to your healthcare provider. They won’t judge and they won’t embarrass you. They will help and protect you.