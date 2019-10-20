Where are All of life’s Answers?

Nothing prepares you to become the responsible person in the room

It was 11 p.m., Saturday, when I heard the giggling come from the kitchen.

When the Nyquil-induced haze started wearing off as I tried to listen, I was able to make out the voices that had roused me from my slumber. I could hear my sister, my brother-in-law, and my mother telling each other to be silent as they made their way through the kitchen.

To make things worse, they were all drunk.

My tiny family is in transition between housing, so we’ve been shacking with my mom as we make the move into our new residence. I knew my mother was spending the evening with my sister, but I had no idea what their plans were, nor was it my business.

Being cursed with a sinus infection, I took amounts of medicine the FDA would legally classify as “a butt load,” and went to bed.

When my sister brought my mother home, I knew what had happened. I myself had been in that same situation back in college where we came home after a night out and tried to – unsuccessfully – sneak back in without raising suspicion.

The next morning, I asked my 57-year-old mother how she was feeling. She said she wasn’t hungover (a lie) and that she only drank six beers. My sister, who swore off drinking via text message, told me tequila was also in play during their night out.

Without a bit of irony, I told my mother I wasn’t mad at her, but simply disappointed. She grabbed a water, made a face, and went back to her room for the rest of the day.

I wasn’t upset at her for being a member of the Party Brigade. My sister and I founded that troupe and been through that song and dance several times with my mother waiting for us to stumble in. Let me tell you, we got a few earfuls back in the day.

What hurts the most is the fact I was the sober person up at 7:30 a.m. the next morning to feed my child, wash dishes, and plan meals for the week.

No one tells you the moment you become the responsible person in the room hurts more than any hangover ever could.

Don’t get me wrong: being a parent is the greatest full-time job I ever had because I get to see a miniature person discover life through fresh eyes. My son’s smile, laugh, and energy make me strive to be a better person.

That means my partner and I have had to put selfish things to the side: staying up late, going to movies when we please, and throwing back copious amounts of adult beverages on days that end in ‘Y.’

Now my days are focused on make sure there is a roof over our heads, and those who depend on me have food in their stomachs.

As a 32-year-old trying to figure out why people refer to me as “an adult” or “sir,” I’ve started to see things differently. Fears have changed, and my wants in life have been placed so far down on the list, you need an excavator to find them.

I always imagined the transition into adulthood would be this glorious moment where the heavens opened, a light shined down on me, and I received an instruction manual with all of life’s answers.

Instead, adulthood feels more like balancing on stilts while navigating through a hurricane in the middle of the night.

Someday I’ll get to ease back into a relaxed state. Some say a drink every now and then is a good step towards relaxation. But my mother always used to say the answer wasn’t at the bottom of a bottle.

Then again, as I used to tell her, it’s not at the bottom of a carton of milk, either.