A SHARP LIFE: ‘Jurassic Park’

One of the underrated joys of parenting is introducing your kids to the things that you loved as a kid.

In 2019, this is harder than it used to be given that large percentages of famous people from my childhood have been exposed as horrible people. Still, we have a few things that haven’t been ruined, so recently the Wonder Woman and I introduced our four Sharpnadoes to a classic movie from our childhoods — Jurassic Park.

We weren’t totally sure how this would play out, given the (Spoiler Alert!) propensity of the dinosaurs to eat people, but they wanted to watch it, and in the end, we were happy to oblige.

The movie begins with a shot of some leaves blowing in the wind, prompting the three-year-old Fashionista to proclaim, “I don’t like this part.”

It wasn’t a shock that the most contrarian Sharpnadoraised an objection, but I was a little surprised that she didn’t make it 20 seconds into the movie before she started in with the objections.

Before we even saw a single dinosaur, it was already clear that we needed a cone of silence for the 8-year-old Zoologist. After being repeatedly told to be quiet we get to the dinosaur reveal (of a brontosaurus, I think) which caused the Zoologist to squeal with excitement and remark, “His tail isn’t as long as I expected.”

As the movie progressed, the 6-year-old Ballerina got a little obsessed with asking questions, and it didn’t matter if the questions were answered or not because they just kept coming. For some reason Jeff Goldblum’s character really seemed to throw her for a loop.

When we weren’t telling the Zoologist to be quiet, we were answering the Ballerina’s question, “Who’s that guy?” Finally, I just started making up answers because it was easier, and I had been asked so many times my brain was having a hard time keeping things straight anyway.

Towards the end of the movie, I ended up sitting on the couch with several kids piled on top of me. The end credits rolled, the majestic score by John Williams rang through the living room, and I was happy that we made it through the movie without any real meltdowns. It was then that the Fashionista, who had been sitting in my lap, looked up into my face and said, “I tooted on you, daddy.”

We may wait a while for the sequel.