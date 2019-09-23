CATES: The Vaping Lung Illness

The last few weeks it seems like nearly every day there has been a story on TV, online, or in print about the “mysterious lung illness” related to vaping. As I am writing on the subject of vaping and the “mysterious lung illness”, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come out with a better definition of the illness as related to vaping. That better definition of the illness has taken the number of known cases in the last few weeks from 450 to 380, but the death toll is continuing to increase. A seventh death related to vaping was announced by the CDC this week. Unfortunately, despite this latest death, the CDC is not any closer to finding a cause for the illness.

In a statement released by the CDC on September 13, the illness is descripted as an onset of respiratory problems including a non-productive cough, chest pain associated with breathing, and shortness of breath developing several days to several weeks before hospitalization. The symptoms continue to worsen and can also include fast heart rates, fever, chills, fatigue, possible stomach issues such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The reason people are hospitalized is generally hypoxemia—which means not enough oxygen is getting into their blood. Hypoxemia can progress to respiratory failure, which means that the lungs are so damaged they cannot absorb enough oxygen into the blood and remove enough carbon dioxide from the blood to sustain life. Those people often require mechanical ventilation—a form of life support. There is no infection, but x-ray and CT scan show changes to the lung tissue in these people. The one thing these people all have in common is vaping—but there the common things stop. There are different devices, different “vape juices”, and different chemicals in the “vape juice”. There is possibly a stronger link to THC (the chemical in marijuana that creates the “high”) containing products and “black market” products, but the disease has also been seen in people who use nicotine containing over-the-counter products as well. The CDC states based on the available information, this disease is caused by an “unknown chemical exposure”.

Because the cause is unclear, unfortunately so is the treatment. Because it is not an infectious problem, antibiotics, anti-fungal agents, and anti-viral agents have no effect. In some cases steroids have seemed to help victims, but not all. Right now the only treatment we in healthcare really know to do is what we refer to as supportive care. Supportive care is helping the body maintain its systems so the body can heal itself. That means IV fluids, supplemental oxygen, medications, and unfortunately, if the condition is severe, life support devices like mechanical ventilation.

As a healthcare provider, the question I get asked when the subject of vaping comes up is “what do you think?” The first thing I say is if you don’t vape and don’t smoke, don’t start. I have heard and read about several parents who allow their kids to vape “because then they won’t smoke”, or it’s “harmless”. Those statements are absolutely untrue. Even without the lung illness risk, vaping is not harmless. The CDC studies have found kids who vape are more likely to start smoking cigarettes than kids who do not. The aerosol from vaping is not just water vapor. Popular over the counter brands can contain nicotine, extremely fine particles of all kinds of materials, flavorings that are linked to rare lung diseases (e, g, diacetyl), volatile organic compounds, cancer causing chemicals and heavy metals. Nicotine has been shown to have adverse effects on brain development in adolescents, particularly the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. If you don’t vape and don’t smoke. Don’t start. Talk to your kids and the young people in your life about the dangers of vaping and help them stop if they have the habit. The CDC has great information for talking to your kids about vaping on their website at https://e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov/documents/SGR_ECig_ParentTipSheet_508.pdf

Second, If you smoke and are vaping to try to quit, using a vape versus going back to smoking is a very individualized decision. Both are harmful, and both carry risks, so only you and your healthcare provider can decide on the better option for you and your health. Talk to your healthcare provider about your best options when it comes to smoking versus vaping. Lastly, don’t use illegal or “black market” products in a vaping device. That greatly increases the risks of vaping related illnesses.