CATES: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Did you know about 3,500 infants die every year related to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and sleep-related causes?

As parents, I think that is our worst nightmare — losing a child. I cannot even begin to imagine how painful it must be for the parents that have gone through the horrible tragedy of SIDS. If you are one of those parents, I so admire the courage you have to put one foot in front of another every day. I’m not sure I could be so brave.

Unfortunately, despite years of research and testing, health care researchers still don’t completely understand SIDS — which means we can’t always prevent those tragic deaths. But, we have learned a great deal about safe sleep and behaviors that do impact SIDS and the other sleep-related infant deaths.

That means while we don’t fully understand SIDS, we are getting better at preventing it. The death rate from SIDS dropped more than 50 percent between 1994 and 2016.

In 1994, the National Institutes of Health instituted the “Back to Sleep” campaign. That campaign, which taught parents to have their infants sleep exclusively on their backs, accounted for a big drop in SIDS rates over the next several years, but it didn’t completely address the problem.

In 2012, the campaign was changed to “Safe to Sleep” because we learned that back sleeping is only one piece of the prevention puzzle.

“Safe to Sleep” is the result of several other recommendations shown to decrease the rate of SIDS and sleep-related infant deaths. In 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Institutes of Health with their “Safe to Sleep” campaign came out with their current recommendations regarding preventing SIDS and sleep-related infant deaths:

>> Always place baby on his or her back to sleep, for naps and at night — this is the most effective way to reduce the risk of SIDS. Baby anatomy is different from adults, so they are unlikely to choke on drool or even vomit when on their backs.

>> Share your room with your baby, but not your bed. Keep baby in your room close to your bed but on a separate sleep surface designed for infants.

Room sharing should occur ideally for the baby’s first year, but at a minimum for the first 6 months. Babies should not sleep in an adult bed, on a couch, or on a chair alone, with you, or with anyone else. Sharing a room — but not the sleep surface, with baby decreases the risk of SIDS by as much as 50 percent.

>> Use firm and flat sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib covered by a tightly fitted sheet. Remove all bumpers, blankets, loose bedding, and soft items from the sleep area. Do not use car seats, strollers, baby carriers, or other sitting devices as baby’s routine sleep area.

>> Avoid baby’s exposure to smoke, alcohol, and illicit drugs.

>> Breastfeeding has a positive impact on SIDS risk. Studies show the longer a baby is exclusively breastfed, the lower their risk of SIDS. If you are tired, ask someone to stay with you while you are feeding baby to keep you awake or to place the baby in a safe place if you fall asleep.

>> Supervised, awake tummy time is recommended daily to facilitate development.

>> Do not use inclined surfaces or monitors that claim to prevent SIDS. The FDA does not support such claims, and in 2019, many of those items became illegal to sell in this country because of their deceptive claims.

One of the things you can do to help spread the message about the importance of a safe sleep environment is to participate in the #SafeSleepSnap photo activity.

This activity, developed by the National institutes of Health along with the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development has invited people to participate in Safe Sleep awareness and education through social media.

Take a picture of your baby’s safe sleep environment and share on social media with the hashtag #SafeSleepSnap and show off the great things you do to keep your beautiful little one safe during their sleep.