A SHARP LIFE: It’s the happiest place on earth

Recently I’ve noticed that my wife has had the look.

No, not that look. I mean who could blame her, being married to a guy who does the dishes AND makes a mean chocolate chip cookie, but I’m talking about a different look. I’m talking about the “We should go back to Disney World” look.

How do I know it’s the Disney look, and not something else? Well, a lesser man might have missed the signs, but all those Hardy Boys books I read as a boy have turned me into something of an observational wizard.

First, she spends a lot of time on the computer surfing Disney-related websites.

Second, she has started asking me about my vacation days for next year and the year after that.

Third, she’s dropped subtle hints, saying things like, “You know what, we should go back to Disney,” and “Remember how much fun Disney was? We should do that again.”

Fourth, she’s been encouraging the 2-year-old Jedi to watch Mickey Mouse Clubhouse in a way that would suggest that the program might one day help him get into Yale. She’s subtle, I’ll give her that, but you have to be pretty sneaky to get something by me. My generation grew up on Fat Albert and aren’t nearly as gullible as kids these days.

I told her that she couldn’t fool me, I knew what she was up to. I even went so far as to explain to her that we’ve already been to Walt Disney World, after all, we just got back two years ago. But so far she seems intent on pursuing this idea.

It looks like I may have to finally put my foot down. I may have to sit her and her four conspirators down and tell them bluntly that we will not be going to Disney again, no matter how much they sneak, beg, or plead. I hate to do it, but sometimes a man just has to show his family who’s the boss, and it isn’t Tony Danza.

Surely they will listen to reason.

On second thought she may have given up on the idea of Disney already. She just borrowed my credit card to book some flights for a family vacation. Sometimes a woman just needs her husband to put things to her plainly. Does anybody know what airport uses the letters MCO?