  • August 18, 2019

A SHARP LIFE: It’s the happiest place on earth - Odessa American: Opinions

e-Edition Subscribe

A SHARP LIFE: It’s the happiest place on earth

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:30 am

A SHARP LIFE: It’s the happiest place on earth By Aaron Sharp Odessa American

Recently I’ve noticed that my wife has had the look.

No, not that look. I mean who could blame her, being married to a guy who does the dishes AND makes a mean chocolate chip cookie, but I’m talking about a different look. I’m talking about the “We should go back to Disney World” look.

How do I know it’s the Disney look, and not something else? Well, a lesser man might have missed the signs, but all those Hardy Boys books I read as a boy have turned me into something of an observational wizard.

First, she spends a lot of time on the computer surfing Disney-related websites.

Second, she has started asking me about my vacation days for next year and the year after that.

Third, she’s dropped subtle hints, saying things like, “You know what, we should go back to Disney,” and “Remember how much fun Disney was? We should do that again.”

Fourth, she’s been encouraging the 2-year-old Jedi to watch Mickey Mouse Clubhouse in a way that would suggest that the program might one day help him get into Yale. She’s subtle, I’ll give her that, but you have to be pretty sneaky to get something by me. My generation grew up on Fat Albert and aren’t nearly as gullible as kids these days.

I told her that she couldn’t fool me, I knew what she was up to. I even went so far as to explain to her that we’ve already been to Walt Disney World, after all, we just got back two years ago. But so far she seems intent on pursuing this idea.

It looks like I may have to finally put my foot down. I may have to sit her and her four conspirators down and tell them bluntly that we will not be going to Disney again, no matter how much they sneak, beg, or plead. I hate to do it, but sometimes a man just has to show his family who’s the boss, and it isn’t Tony Danza.

Surely they will listen to reason.

On second thought she may have given up on the idea of Disney already. She just borrowed my credit card to book some flights for a family vacation. Sometimes a woman just needs her husband to put things to her plainly. Does anybody know what airport uses the letters MCO?

Posted in , on Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
Plenty of sun. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]