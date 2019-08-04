A SHARP LIFE: Financial regrets

I’m not the kind of person who has a lot of regrets, but that isn’t to say I haven’t made mistakes.

It’s possible that I’ve reached the point in life where I have enough perspective on the past to see some mistakes and missed opportunities with the clarity which perspective affords. Perhaps parenthood has had something to do with this.

The older my kids get (and I get) I’m able to look bad and see things that I could have done differently. For example, the list of things I should have bought stock in before becoming a father is a long one. Here’s a list pared down for space.

Kleenex — Before children, I never could have imagined how many tissues a family of six could use to combat one small cold virus. After children I now realize that we are probably single-handedly keeping makers of facial tissue in business. The least they could do is send a thank you note.

Batteries — Batteries Not Included was a cute movie which came out when I was a kid. Now the phrase is a three-word horror phrase. Before we had kids, we were at a Christmas party where everyone brought a white elephant gift. I thought one guy was pretty strange because he kept trying to steal a pack of batteries, and he only had two kids. Now, after four kids, I understand why it was so much more appealing than the Obama Chia Pet option.

An Orange Grove — If there was an official fruit of the Sharp Six it would be oranges.

A Coop of Chickens — Four kids eat eggs by the dozen, and then they get offended when you run out. Come to think of it, with all the milk they drink we should’ve just put some money into a farm.

Band-Aids — On an average week we treat enough boo-boos that I’ve started asking kids if they have met their deductible before I open the medicine cabinet. Had I known that Band-Aids would also be one of the fastest ways to take a child from melting down to happy after a fall, I would definitely have made a financial investment.

Instead of making these sound financial investments, I’ve spent the last few years blowing my money on frivolous things like mortgages, mini-van payments, doctor bills, and NICU stays. It’s too bad, we could’ve really used an orange grove.