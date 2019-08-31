Noel principal aims to do more

Although Jennie Chavez is starting her 19th year with Ector County ISD, this will be her first as principal. And it’s a campus she’s well familiar with — Noel Elementary School.

Noel was reconfigured last year to become a grade three through five campus. It is paired with Pease Elementary, which has prekindergarten through second.

Chavez was a classroom teacher for 14 years, a reading specialist for a year and assistant principal at Noel for the past three years. She replaces Stacy Johnson, who has moved to become an executive director of elementary education with the district. Johnson also oversees Noel in her new role.

A former instructional coach, Raquel Rodriguez is the new assistant principal.

“She’s a wonderful leader with a passion for the students, families and staff at Noel,” Johnson said via text message. “I have every confidence she will continue to do great things at Noel.”

Most of Chavez’ teaching experience was in first grade.

“A lot people will tell me, ‘I don’t know how you were able to stay in first grade for so long,’ but I really felt that it was a challenging grade level because they learn so much throughout the year. They come in basically kindergarteners, but they’re like little sponges. They can just learn and grow so much within that year. The reward for me was just seeing the growth of how far my students came by the end of the year,” Chavez said.

While Chavez felt she made an impact as a teacher and mentor teacher, she wanted to do something more.

“… I just felt like being in a different role I could help more teachers than just the ones I was assigned to. I saw the success in my classroom. I wanted to spread that to other teachers as much as I could and I felt like that would be the best way,” Chavez said.

On a recent school day, Noel’s enrollment was 506 students, but more were coming in.

The school is supposed to have nine teachers per grade level, but due to the district wide teacher shortage, instructors have had to take on more students.

“We had to … downsize our grade level from nine to eight, so we basically eliminated a classroom, so there are more kids in the classroom. But we’re still looking,” Chavez said.

A native Odessan, Chavez went to Pease, Crockett Middle School, Odessa High School and University of Texas Permian Basin. In college, she majored in political science and history and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Chavez always wanted to be in education, but entertained the idea of going into law.

“Then I married a lawyer (Luis Chavez). His family is a family of lawyers. I really just wanted to pursue my initial dream of being a teacher. Really, I felt like there were enough lawyers in the family,” she said.

Luis Chavez’ cousins are Brian and Adrian Chavez and his uncle is Tony Chavez. The couple has four children.

Jennie Chavez said she got to do what she wanted, so that was gratifying.

“I like working with the younger students. I enjoyed the challenge. I enjoyed the students working, with them every day, helping them succeed, helping them realize the things that they could learn and the amount of things that they could learn. I challenged my students every day. I was the GT (gifted and talented) cluster teacher, so I had a variety of levels of students … so I had to find ways to reach all levels of students in my classroom,” Chavez said.

Her objectives for Noel are to grow the students and build on things already in place.

“We didn’t have the scores that we wanted last year, so we’re working hard to achieve those scores again like we did the year before,” Chavez said.

Last year was the first year for reconfiguration which meant grade changes and about half the students being new. The school also just got out of improvement required status with the state. This year, Noel got an F rating from the Texas Education Agency.

Even with those challenges, they know they can get to where they were before.

“Our goal this year is to have the growth in our students that we’ve had before, to continue the systems that we have in place, as far as knowing the data, knowing our students’ needs and helping our students grow and getting our scores back to where we’ve gotten them before,” she said.

The teachers, she said, know what works.

“That was part of the reason why they felt very strongly that I stay because I’ve been here before. We went through being in IR together. We went through … getting out of IR, so they wanted things to continue and they wanted to continue with me knowing that I knew where we were and what we have to do,” Chavez said.

“… We’ve already looked at our data from our testing last year. We’ve already met with teachers during PD (professional development) to see where our students are at and where we need to work, where our students need to work. Our teachers have already formulated those groups with their students to know who they need to start working with,” Chavez said.

She added that basically all the students have returned this year.

“A lot of students that were here for first grade and they went to Pease last year, they were happy to come back. Their parents were happy to be back, so that was welcoming and kind of made me feel good. They were excited to see that I was still here and that they were back. They said they liked the other campus, but they just felt like they were back home,” Chavez said.

Chavez said she likes the new administrative structure with the executive directors of elementary education. A principal handbook also was reviewed before school, which she said a lot of principals appreciated.

“They come by and visit our campus they’ll ask us continuously if we need anything,” Chavez said.

She added that the teachers, even if they have decades of experience, are open and willing to learn.

“I have veteran teachers here who have been here 28, 29 years and they will tell new teachers that they learn something new every year and they offer that training and knowledge because they have the mentality that you never stop learning. That’s what I love about this school and the teachers here ... they have that growth mindset that they’re going to continue learning just like their students,” Chavez said.