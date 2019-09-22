A SHARP LIFE: Mornings not always glorious

Most mornings at the Sharp household resemble a strange combination of a Chinese fire drill, a food fight and a prison break. What does it take to get six people, four of which are under the age of 8, clothed, fed, and out the door in the morning? I don’t know, but I promise to let you know when I figure it out.

Most mornings include the following:

>> A child who forgets to put on underwear.

>> A milk spill, and trust me when I say that there is crying over spilled milk.

>> Somebody melting down over an article of clothing.

>> Someone who wants to wear rain boots when there isn’t a cloud in the sky.

>> Someone who does not approve of the breakfast menu.

>> Multiple small humans who want to tell me a story. The story is usually as long as a novel by Leo Tolstoy, and is told in such a rambling style that it would make even Job struggle with his patience.

>> Multiple someone’s yelling, “Daddy, watch this!”

>> More than a few controversies over toothbrushes, shoes, and toys.

The kicker to all of this, which you don’t realize before having children, is that you have to somehow get yourself fed, clothed, and out the door too. At this point I’ve abandoned trying to feed myself breakfast and just hope that I show up at work with pants on.

Despite our repeated instructions not to come into mom and dad’s room without knocking most mornings also include a small human barging into the bathroom while I’m taking a shower to tell me something, rat somebody else out, or file a formal complaint. This is the kind of thing they really should have included in the adulthood and parenting instruction manual, or the very least they should have it in those ridiculous classes you have to take at the hospital before you have a baby. It is infinitely more valuable information than trying to change a diaper on a rubber baby doll.

Some mornings all six of us make it out of the house on time, most of us most of those mornings we actually have everything we need for the day, and a few of those mornings we forget to do important things like shut the front door. Occasionally, we even leave the house with our sanity. By the time I get on the road for work I’m ready to go back to bed.

Getting everybody ready in the morning is one of those things that kind, well-intentioned, and misguided people will tell you, “You’ll miss this one of these days.” They are right, they are 1000% right, but that day is not today.