  • September 16, 2019

Suicide: A Taboo Topic - Odessa American: Opinions

e-Edition Subscribe

Suicide: A Taboo Topic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 9:45 am

Suicide: A Taboo Topic BY SAMANTHA ALLEN, MA, LPC Odessa American

The topic of suicide is often avoided; it can be uncomfortable to discuss, and there is a stigma attached. However, in light of suicide prevention month, it is important to be aware of statistics, signs, and how to reach out.

The breakdown:

In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that suicide is the second leading cause of death for middle, high school, and college age youth (ages 12-22). As reported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide is the 10th leading cause of death, for the overall population of the United States.

Common signs:

Common warnings signs that someone may be experiencing suicidal thoughts are talking about wanting to die, sudden mood changes, feeling hopeless, giving away possessions, or feeling a lack of purpose. Threats of suicide should always be taken seriously.

Taking action:

If you are thinking about reaching out to a friend or loved one, prepare what you are going to say, approach them when you have plenty of time, and be prepared that they may confirm thoughts of suicide. State the changes in behavior you have noticed and ask about suicide directly so there is no confusion in communication. Some people fear that asking about suicide directly will give the other person the idea; this only adds to the stigma associated with suicide. Be there to listen, reassure them, and meet them where they are. If you have a list of resources offer that or offer to look for resources together. Finally, make a plan together, who can they call during these times, and will they give you a verbal commitment not to harm themselves at least until meeting with a professional?

Suicide is a difficult topic to approach. However, by making yourself available, it can show someone else that talking about mental health doesn’t have to be shameful. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, 9-1-1 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline are available: 1-800-273-8255. For more information you can visit suicideispreventable.org. For local help call Samaritan Counseling Center at 432-563-4144.

Posted in , , on Monday, September 16, 2019 9:45 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
86°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 67°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]